Government of Sint Maarten Signs Agreement to Launch Phase 2 of New Prison Project

PHILIPSBURG — On November 18, 2024, Minister of Justice Lyndon Lewis, representing the Government of St. Maarten, officially signed an agreement to initiate Phase 2 of the New Prison Project. This phase, supported by a joint investment of $52 million USD from St. Maarten and the Dutch Ministry of Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations, marks a pivotal transition to the construction of a state-of-the-art correctional facility designed to meet the highest international standards.

The United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) has been designated to oversee the project management of the new prison’s construction. UNOPS has also developed the prison’s design, with completion anticipated in 2028. The Netherlands is contributing €16.4 million to the construction costs.

Minister Lewis emphasized the significance of this milestone, stating that the current prison no longer serves the demands of the justice system, making this advancement critical for the country’s safety and progress. State Secretary for Digitalization and Kingdom Relations of The Netherlands, Zsolt Szabó, highlighted that the robust program of requirements formulated by UNOPS guarantees that the construction will meet the necessary standards, complying with the specific needs within the local context of Sint Maarten, as well as the human rights standards required in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The project reflects a commitment to enhancing human rights, dignity, and rehabilitation. Designed with a focus on social, gender, and environmental considerations, the facility will incorporate cutting-edge features to ensure both security and support for inmates’ reintegration. It will include spaces for education, health care, family visits, professional workshops, and recreation—reinforcing a holistic approach to rehabilitation.

UNOPS will manage the project to align with Sustainable Development Goal #16, emphasizing good governance and effective resource utilization. Deputy Regional Director Giuseppe Mancinelli highlighted the organization’s principles, stating that the facility is designed to provide a safe and dignified environment for all, while ensuring public resources are used efficiently. Phase 1 resulted in significant savings, and Phase 2 will continue to prioritize sustainability, transparency, and equity.

Phase 2 spans approximately 35 months, with construction beginning in 2025. The first stage is expected to be operational by mid-2026, and final completion is anticipated by late 2027. Joanna Kazana, UN Resident Coordinator, reiterated the project’s transformative impact, stating that the initiative exemplifies the UN’s close partnership with Sint Maarten to advance the Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring no one is left behind. It combines security with opportunities for growth, fostering a system of justice that is both humane and effective.

This groundbreaking project reflects Sint Maarten’s unwavering commitment to the rule of law, human rights, and a safer, more resilient future.

