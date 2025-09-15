Close Menu
Tuesday, September 16
Kingdom News

Seminar to Reflect on 15 Years of Autonomy in St. Maarten

The PublisherBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Kingdom Chair on Democratic Representation, in partnership with the University of St. Martin (USM), will host a seminar titled Democracy in Focus: 15 Years of Autonomy in St. Maarten on Friday, September 19, 2025, at USM’s Lecture Hall, opening at 8:30am.

This marks the first event in St. Maarten organized by the Kingdom Chair, established in 2024 at Leiden University under Professor Wouter Veenendaal. The Chair’s mission is to strengthen academic research and education on Kingdom Relations, with particular attention to democratic representation in the Dutch Caribbean .

Moderated by local research assistant Leandra Leslie, the seminar will feature presentations by:

  • Dr. Julio R. Romney“15 Years of Autonomy and Democracy in Review”
  • Dr. Nilda Arduin“What is Autonomy? How it Looks in Practice and How We Have Dealt with It”
  • Prof. Wouter Veenendaal“The Position of St. Maarten within the Kingdom”

USM President Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez will deliver the opening remarks.

Click here for more information>>>

The event is open to students, academics, policymakers, journalists, NGOs, and the general public.

Interested persons can register via the link: Registration Even Democracy in Focus>>>

###

ADVERTISEMENT

Share.

Related Posts

About

At StMaartenNews.com, we are dedicated to delivering timely and insightful coverage of events, developments, and issues affecting St. Maarten. Our platform features a diverse range of content—including news articles, opinion pieces, reviews, and interviews—providing readers with a well-rounded perspective on both local and regional matters. From politics to community events, we aim to inform, engage, and spark conversation through reliable reporting and thoughtful commentary.

Latest Posts

© 2017 – 2025 All Rights Reserved. Anykey Services N.V.