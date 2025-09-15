Seminar to Reflect on 15 Years of Autonomy in St. Maarten

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — The Kingdom Chair on Democratic Representation, in partnership with the University of St. Martin (USM), will host a seminar titled “Democracy in Focus: 15 Years of Autonomy in St. Maarten” on Friday, September 19, 2025, at USM’s Lecture Hall, opening at 8:30am.

This marks the first event in St. Maarten organized by the Kingdom Chair, established in 2024 at Leiden University under Professor Wouter Veenendaal. The Chair’s mission is to strengthen academic research and education on Kingdom Relations, with particular attention to democratic representation in the Dutch Caribbean .

Moderated by local research assistant Leandra Leslie, the seminar will feature presentations by:

Dr. Julio R. Romney – “15 Years of Autonomy and Democracy in Review”

– “15 Years of Autonomy and Democracy in Review” Dr. Nilda Arduin – “What is Autonomy? How it Looks in Practice and How We Have Dealt with It”

– “What is Autonomy? How it Looks in Practice and How We Have Dealt with It” Prof. Wouter Veenendaal – “The Position of St. Maarten within the Kingdom”

USM President Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez will deliver the opening remarks.

Click here for more information>>>

The event is open to students, academics, policymakers, journalists, NGOs, and the general public.

Interested persons can register via the link: Registration Even Democracy in Focus>>>

###

ADVERTISEMENT