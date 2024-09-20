Abuse of power and unnecessary maritime delays

Share This





















Dear Editor,

Please allow me the opportunity to express my concerns regarding the unfortunate incidents that occurred on August 22, 2024, involving the St. Kitts & Nevis registered motor vessels ‘Blue Wave’ and ‘Paradise Sun,’ during our planned travel, scheduled for 9:00 AM, from St. Eustatius (Statia) to St. Kitts. Eighteen (18) passengers, including young children, were keenly anticipating the celebrations surrounding a family wedding set to take place in St. Kitts on August 24. Despite our careful planning and compliance with all necessary arrangements, our experience was marred by an unexpected and unnecessary delay caused by the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard and Statia’s Maritime department inspection protocols.

The Coast Guard’s decision to conduct inspections on the ‘Blue Wave’ only after boarding had begun – despite observing the loading of luggage – not only caused undue distress but also exposed us to harsh weather conditions for an extended period. The lack of communication and apparent disregard for the passengers’ well-being raises serious questions about the procedures followed by the Coast Guard.

After the Coast Guard identified alleged discrepancies, the maritime inspector (Mr. van Rink) decided to get involved, which delayed the inspection process even longer. The Coast Guard officer was then questioned why the vessel was not inspected earlier. Why wait after the luggage was loaded and the boarding of passengers had commenced? After some discussion he apologized for the manner in which the situation was handled. Another officer also approached the group to apologize and further explain what had transpired. He proceeded to give the absurd excuse that the reason why the vessel was not inspected earlier was that the captain was not present. So, the crew could not be questioned about the captain’s whereabouts and instructed not to proceed with the loading of baggage and the boarding of passengers until the captains arrival? Extremely dubious, but we digress. We were subsequently informed that maritime inspector failed the ‘Blue Wave’ and we were not allowed to travel.

Alternative arrangements were promptly made. Our disappointment deepened when the other vessel, ‘Paradise Sun,’ was also denied clearance, by the maritime inspector, due to alleged missing paperwork, despite being a reputable vessel with a recognized local agent. In fact, this vessel has a contract with the Golden Rock Dive & Nature Resort and transported passengers to Statia – literally – just a few days earlier. It also recently conducted charters to the Nevis Mango Festival in July 2024. This second failure of inspection felt disproportionate, arbitrary and, coupled with the undue stress caused by the first inspection, left us stranded and without options for travel. The local government officials were ineffectual. The ‘Paradise Sun’ returned to St. Kitts only to be informed just hours later that clearance was now granted. This adds to the confusion and prompts concerns about the consistency and validity of these safety assessments.

Considering the late time (8:00 PM) we decided to no longer make use of its services.

The cancellation of our planned pre-wedding event on St. Kitts that evening further diminished the experience for family and friends, who had gathered for this joyous occasion. Alternative travel with the regular scheduled Makana Ferry service was arranged on the following day, August 23, for the majority of the passengers.

It is important to acknowledge the role of the Coast Guard in maintaining safety at sea, and while we respect the need for thorough inspections, the manner in which these procedures were enacted during our travels appeared unprofessional and inefficient. The situation was exacerbated by what felt like an abuse of power and lack of understanding by the maritime inspector, leading to severe inconveniences for all affected passengers.

It is our hope that the Coast Guard and Maritime Inspection department can address these serious concerns to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future. Improving communication and inspection protocols, as well as taking (local) propriety standards into consideration, may help mitigate situations that impede travel and cause distress to passengers, particularly when young children are involved.

Duggins Family

St. Eustatius

###

ADVERTISEMENT