Is SXM Carnival 2022 being held to a double standard?

~ Johnson wonders if there is no viable option to allow SCDF to add Jouvert Morning to the calendar of events ~

PHILIPSBURG — “It seems St. Maarten Carnival 2022 is being held to an apparent double standard,” remarked Stuart Johnson former Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunications (TEATT).

“It is truly commendable the excessive safety plan the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) has created enabling the launch of the 2022 calendar of events. Kudos to SCDF and the entire team of hardworking volunteers,” Johnson, who is also a former President of SCDF having lead Carnival 2011 and 2012, said.

“It would be remiss of me like many of you not to wonder if Government looks at social and entertainment events in silos. On a weekly basis, there are endless entertainment events happening throughout our island without the true enforcement of Covid-19 protocols by this Government as they promote.”

It beckons me to ask if Government is holding the SCDF and Carnival 2022 to a double standard? Is there no viable option to allow SCDF to add Jouvert Morning to the calendar of events?

“I hope this Government will embrace and promote Carnival 2022 as its economic benefit is desperately needed for our country as we continue to go through this pandemic,” Johnson said.

Does Government have a vision for our largest cultural event and to support the SCDF? Will the Tourism Office support marketing efforts for Carnival 2022? Will consideration be given through the use of the Marketing Memorandum of Understandings signed through the Ministry of TEATT to assist in minimizing cost?

“The hosting and organizing of Carnival is a tedious task whereby the support of all stakeholders is required. SCDF and all carnival patrons should be commended for their patience, understanding, and efforts over the past two years,” Johnson concluded.

File photo caption: Stuart Johnson, as former TEATT Minister with President Alston Lourens, Paula Gordon, and Michael Granger as board members of the SCDF.