MP Sjamira Rosenberg’s Convenient Silence on Justice

Dear Editor,

Oh, how the mighty voice of “five-star representation” has fallen silent. MP Sjamira Rosenberg once captivated Sint Maarten’s parliamentary stage with what seemed to be a relentless pursuit of justice. During the budget debates under former Justice Minister Anna Richardson, she was a whirlwind of questions—probing everything from inmate welfare to judicial operations, questionable appointments, slow LB’s with dramatic fervor. When Minister Lyndon Lewis assumed office, she unleashed a barrage of questions, each one reinforcing her image as the justice champion.

But now, with Minister Nathalee Tackling at the helm and Rosenberg comfortably seated within the coalition, the silence is deafening.

A review of the 2023 and 2024 budget debate records makes the shift painfully clear. Topics that once stirred Rosenberg’s passion, prison conditions, rehabilitation programs, females in the workplace and funding gaps, have disappeared from her agenda. There have been no questions, no critiques, no visible advocacy besides the occasional baseless article. It’s as if justice only matters when it serves a political purpose. This abrupt change raises a troubling question: Were her earlier crusades truly for the people, or just calculated performances to boost her profile?

Sint Maarten deserves representatives who champion justice consistently—not just when it earns them applause. Rosenberg’s sudden quietude, conveniently timed with her coalition role, reeks of political opportunism.

As of June 4, 2025, many justice ministry workers, inmates, and citizens who once believed in Rosenberg’s promises now feel let down. They remember her campaign vows to reform the justice system and stand with the voiceless. Her silence now feels like abandonment.

This letter is not merely a criticism, it is a wake-up call. MP Rosenberg must realize that polished appearances, friendly photo-ops, and rehearsed press statements cannot hide a failure to act. The people of Sint Maarten demand substance over spectacle. If she truly believes in the values she once so boldly proclaimed, now is the time to show it: ask the hard questions, challenge the status quo, and hold Minister Tackling accountable.

As Plato wisely said, “We are twice armed if we fight with faith.” MP Rosenberg must once again pick up the mantle—not for political gain, but for the justice she once claimed to defend.

Sincerely,

George Richardson

Concerned Citizen of Sint Maarten

###

ADVERTISEMENT