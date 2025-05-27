Urgent Call for Investigation into Pointe Blanche Prison Incident

Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I am writing with deep concern regarding a troubling photograph circulating publicly, depicting disgraced former MP Theo Heyliger, currently serving a five-year sentence for bribery and money laundering at Pointe Blanche Prison, holding a cell phone in his cell. This shocking image raises serious questions about the integrity of our prison system, the enforcement of regulations, and the potential misuse of influence, particularly given Heyliger’s wife, Grisha Heyliger-Marten, is the current Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunications (TEATT).

The presence of a cell phone in Heyliger’s cell is a clear violation of prison rules, prompting urgent calls for accountability. How did this device enter the facility? Was it smuggled in, and if so, by whom? The Minister of Justice, Nathalee Tackling, and the Director of Pointe Blanche Prison—a former Democratic Party candidate—must investigate the security protocols that allowed this breach. Is this an isolated incident, or does it point to systemic corruption within the prison?

Further questions arise: Are other inmates similarly privileged with cell phones, enabling calls or messaging? The public deserves transparency on whether a two-tier system exists, favoring those with political connections. Additionally, Grisha Heyliger-Marten’s role must be examined. Did she facilitate her husband’s access to the phone? Are government matters being discussed between them, potentially compromising ministerial integrity?

The recent parliamentary elections add another layer of concern, as Heyliger recorded a video endorsing his wife’s candidacy from prison. How was this permitted, and does it set a precedent for other inmates? Most alarmingly, could Heyliger be influencing the TEATT Ministry from behind bars? These issues demand a thorough probe by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Integrity Chamber.

Pointe Blanche’s ongoing challenges—overcrowding, understaffing, and the recent May 14, 2025, fire and riot—create conditions ripe for such breaches. Heyliger’s conviction in the “Larimar” case for accepting nearly $4 million in bribes over 15 years only heightens concerns about his continued influence. The Integrity Chamber, often criticized as a “toothless tiger,” must prove its worth by investigating these allegations, including any involvement of a sitting minister.

I urge the Minister of Justice, Prison Director, Prosecutor’s Office, and Integrity Chamber to act swiftly, addressing the source of the cell phone, the scope of inmate privileges, and the content of Heyliger’s communications. The people of Sint Maarten deserve a justice system free from favoritism. Let this be a turning point where transparency and the rule of law prevail.

Sincerely,

[Name Withheld for Privacy]

Concerned Citizen, Sint Maarten

###

