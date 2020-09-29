Bombscare at Philipsburg Police Station Monday night

Share This





















~ Philipsburg Police Station evacuated; prisoners moved to Simpson Bay ~

PHILIPSBURG — Late Monday night, September 28th, 2020, the Philipsburg Police Station was evacuated after an apparent call to the station about a bomb in the building.

According to 721news, all police staff was evacuated out of the building. At the time, it was not clear whether there were any prisoners in the police cells and if they were also evacuated.

In a broadcast via Facebook, 721news streamed live images of many police officers standing outside the building. It was the changing of the evening shift for the night shift at the time. Many police officers were present at that moment in the building when the bomb threat call came in.

721news noted during the live broadcast – and confirmed this with the video images shown – that the station building’s side and back were in a darkened state due to no lights working or any public streets lights around the building operational. A situation that could be conducive to unauthorized persons accessing the building by climbing up the building’s sides and going unnoticed in the darkness. The darkened state of the building at night is a situation that needs to be rectified immediately for the safety of the police officers, the staff, the general public visiting or passing by the area, and the prisoners in the building cells.

721news informed StMaartenNews.com in a post-live update that the prisoners were evacuated to the Simpson Bay detention center. The latest report indicates that police are busy investigating this case.

Photo provided by 721news.com