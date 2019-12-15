Simpson Bay Bridge Remains Fully Operational

Share This





















PORT ST. MAARTEN – The Simpson Bay Bridge despite an incident on Sunday afternoon is fully operational for outbound and inbound Mega Yachts and regular boat traffic.

On Sunday afternoon after the incident, the bridge continued to operate according to the seasonal schedule.

The Bridge Attendant Booth at the Simpson Bay Bridge on Sunday during the 3.00pm bridge opening, an inbound Mega Yacht vessel veered too much to the right and collided with the booth causing structural damage.

There were no injuries and the damage were limited to the inbound Mega Yacht vessel.

The bridge operational equipment remains intact and fully functional.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT) on Sunday said: “I would like to commend Port St. Maarten and the Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority for their professional actions on Sunday with respect to the incident involving a Mega Yacht. I am glad that there were no casualties and or injuries as a result of this accident.

“The extent of the structural damage to the bridge control booth is still being assessed, however we are pleased to report that the bridge itself has sustained limited damage and is fully functional.

“The bridge operations will continue as normal for the high tourist season as we welcome our tourists and maritime community to our shores.”

Port St. Maarten personnel carried out a preliminary assessment at the Bridge Attendant Booth location, and steps are being taken to repair the booth.

Stakeholders will be kept informed and up to date with respect to the rebuild works that are to take place. The aforementioned should not influence bridge opening times.

PHOTO CUTLINE: A Bridge Attendant staff member on Sunday afternoon attending to boat traffic moving through the Simpson Bay Bridge.