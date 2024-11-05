Building Financial Resilience: MP Ardwell Irion Encourages Full Community Participation in Financial Literacy Month

Share This





















GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten— November marks the second annual Financial Literacy Month in Sint Maarten, a time dedicated to equipping citizens with essential financial knowledge to navigate life’s economic challenges. Member of Parliament Ardwell Irion, Chair of the Finance Committee, encourages all citizens, alongside schools and businesses, to actively participate in financial literacy workshops hosted by the government this month.

Established during Irion’s tenure as Minister of Finance last year, Financial Literacy Month aims to build a financially resilient Sint Maarten through education and community support. “Financial literacy is more than a personal advantage; it is a foundation for a stable, resilient nation,” stated MP Irion. “We invite everyone to participate in workshops, attend programs, and embrace the tools available this November to enhance financial awareness and planning.”

Irion highlighted that financial literacy strengthens Sint Maarten’s economic resilience by empowering citizens to navigate the challenges of our tourism-driven economy, natural disasters, and external economic shifts. It fosters community prosperity, encouraging entrepreneurship and job creation, while also protecting individuals from financial exploitation and scams. Most importantly, financial literacy prepares Sint Maarten for a secure future, establishing a strong foundation for generations to come.

Irion also calls on the government to support schools in integrating financial literacy into their curricula, providing youth with early education in budgeting, saving, and investing. Businesses are encouraged to contribute to Financial Literacy Month through workshops or resources for employees and the broader community.

Irion expressed disappointment in the absence of this year’s National Youth Pitch, an event which made a significant impact on students in the past. “The Youth Pitch offered students a unique opportunity to present financial ideas, and it’s disappointing that it couldn’t continue this year,” he shared. “However, I am pleased that there’s still an opportunity for youth involvement through the Youth Biz Expo, which emphasizes financial literacy and entrepreneurship for our younger generation.”

Vice Chair of the Finance Committee, MP Viren Kotai, emphasized financial literacy’s impact on business: “A financially informed public builds a robust business community. By investing in financial literacy, we’re empowering citizens to be confident business owners and contributors, benefiting both their lives and the economic health of Sint Maarten.”

The Finance Committee of Sint Maarten invites the public, educational institutions, and business leaders to join Financial Literacy Month initiatives, creating a more financially aware and prosperous community.

###

ADVERTISEMENT