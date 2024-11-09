MP Omar E.C. Ottley Calls Out Hypocrisy in Favouring Wealthy Over Vulnerable Citizens

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG – Leader of the United People’s Party (UP) and Member of Parliament, Hon. Omar E.C. Ottley, has criticized “politicians who prioritize tax breaks and bailouts for the wealthy over relief for St. Maarten’s most vulnerable citizens.”

He said the recent vote against the GEBE Motion by Leader of the Democratic Party and President of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams and Prime Minister Dr Luc Mercelina is part of a pattern of favouring tax breaks and bailouts for the wealthy at the expense of the most vulnerable people of St. Maarten. Ottley highlighted a pattern of selective governance that benefits powerful institutions at the expense of working families, reminding residents that under a DP-led coalition, institutions such as the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) and ENNIA have been able to get lucrative tax breaks and bailouts. “There’s a disturbing history of missed opportunities to do good for the people of St. Maarten. This government, which lacks creative revenue-generating measures, could have continued the process of the past government to collect funds from AUC that could have bought generators for NV GEBE instead of putting the financial burden on struggling residents already facing high energy costs.” Some ten years ago, a Democratic Party (DP) led government gave the (AUC) significant tax breaks. AUC later sold under a new DP-Led Coalition and should have paid nearly USD 81 million in profit taxes, and to date has a balance USD$57.5 which the government never collected. In both cases, the President of Parliament, the Honourable Sarah Wescot-Williams, was the leader of the DP. “If those funds had been collected, they could have funded relief for citizens facing high energy costs or supported essential projects without adding to the 2024 budget strain,” said MP Ottley. He added that the government, led by Prime Minister Dr Mercelina and supported by the DP, was fully aware when recently approving the US$90 million ENNIA bailout that they were also drafting the 2024 Budget Amendment to ask St. Maarten’s taxpayers to cover NAf.75.6 million for three generators for NV GEBE. Yet, instead of prioritizing the people of St. Maarten, especially the most vulnerable and senior citizens, the DP leader again voted against the GEBE Motion, neglecting the needs of struggling residents. MP Ottley acknowledged that in the past, the UP was also part of the coalition, and those members of UP then were not without fault. However, as the new leader of the “New UP Party,” Ottley is committed to greater accountability. MP Ottley asked whether the current government, which includes those who previously approved these deals for AUC and ENNIA, will finally collect what AUC owes.

MP Ottley said the three members of parliament who decided to vote against the GEBE Motion to ease energy costs for everyone, especially low- and middle-income families and seniors, show a disconnect with the reality for the people of St. Maarten. “The people of St. Maarten deserve leaders who prioritize their needs above those of the wealthy,” he stated. Pointing to the recent ENNIA bailout, Ottley emphasized the double standard in allocating government funds. “While a private company received funds, citizens struggling with high GEBE bills were overlooked,” he remarked. “This selective governance leaves those who need support most out in the cold, while tax breaks and deals for the wealthy continue unchecked.” “Christmas is fast approaching, and the people of St. Maarten will have to choose between food for their families and high electricity bills if the motion’s intent is not carried out, which is to give the people relief,” said MP Ottley. Reflecting on his tenure as Minister of VSA under the UP/NA coalition, Ottley recalled the government’s efforts to pursue unpaid taxes from AUC. Now, with the same leaders who previously allowed AUC to evade its tax obligations back in office, Ottley voiced concerns that history might repeat itself, favouring the wealthy at the public’s expense. “The people of St. Maarten have waited long enough for real relief and responsible leadership,” he declared. “As the UP moves forward, we pledge to push for policies that benefit everyone, not just the wealthy. It’s time for a new chapter in St. Maarten’s politics that values transparency, accountability, and, above all, the well-being of its people.” While MP Sarah Wescot-Williams, MP Kotai, and Prime Minister Mercelina claim that GEBE relief for St. Maarteners is unrealistic, Ottley pointed to a successful example in Curaçao. On Thursday, October 31, Aqualectra, Curaçao’s utility provider, announced a pilot program that will launch in early November, offering reconnection to over a thousand households previously disconnected due to unpaid bills. This initiative allows families with overdue payments of over 31 days to reconnect to water and electricity services under a new model that encourages controlled, independent consumption. Aqualectra aims to reconnect these households to essential services by Christmas, allowing them to manage their electricity and water use through prepaid options. Aqualectra has faced rising customer debt in recent years, totalling nearly 12 million florins. However, the company has consistently sought solutions to manage unpaid bills while prioritizing the well-being of its clients. Unlike the proposal in St. Maarten, Curaçao didn’t ask its people to cover millions in costs for new infrastructure but found a way to support its citizens during tough times. In fact, Aqualectra received financing from local (St. Maarten) lenders as they willingly met the requirement of submitting their finances ahead of loans being granted. “If Curaçao can do it, why can’t we?” Ottley questioned, further highlighting the gap in leadership and commitment to the well-being of St. Maarten’s most vulnerable. “The people deserve a government that will take action and follow examples of successful relief programs for the sake of the community.”

