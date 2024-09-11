Leaders Must Focus on the People’s Struggles, Not Power Struggles

Share This





















~ MP Ludmila De Weever’s Candid Speech on Party Leadership and Policy Recommendations ~

PHILIPSBURG – In a bold and revealing address, Member of Parliament (MP) Ludmila De Weever expressed her frustrations with Party for Progress (PFP) leadership while offering crucial insights and recommendations for the incoming ministers in the Council of Ministers.

On the day of the closing of the parliamentary year, De Weever not only addressed personal political struggles but emphasized the necessity for political leaders to prioritize the struggles of the people over power dynamics within their ranks.

Highlighting her disappointment with the internal dynamics of the PFP, De Weever candidly spoke about her disillusionment with the party’s leadership and decision-making processes. She reflected on the lack of support she received from her party leader, Melissa Gumbs, and the exclusion she faced from key meetings, signaling deeper internal fractures within the PFP.

In a striking remark that encapsulated her frustration with the state of leadership in St. Maarten, De Weever stated: “Leaders get caught up in power struggles instead of actually getting caught up in the peoples’ struggles.” This powerful statement resonated as she reminded her colleagues that their primary role is to serve the people of St. Maarten, not to engage in political infighting.

Disappointment with PFP Leadership

De Weever shared that she had been clear about her preferred role in the government, focusing on where she believed her strengths could be better applied. However, the party’s leadership decided otherwise, leaving her feeling unsupported. She revealed that despite this disappointment, she continued to push forward in a mature and transparent manner, even addressing these issues directly with the party leader.

“I felt like the party was holding me back,” De Weever shared, further elaborating that she had been excluded from key candidate meetings, which had a significant impact on her ability to contribute meaningfully to the party’s direction.

Recommendations to the Incoming Ministers

Despite the political tension, MP De Weever remained focused on the bigger picture, providing a series of policy recommendations aimed at improving governance and addressing the struggles of the people. These recommendations were directed toward the incoming ministers, urging them to act on pressing issues. The following are key areas De Weever highlighted:

– Justice System Workers: Address the discrepancy in benefits between full-time justice system workers and their counterparts. De Weever advocated for equal benefits for all workers within this critical sector.

– SZV Policyholders: Expand the policyholder base to include sole proprietors such as taxi and bus drivers, reducing the burden of private insurance costs.

– Tax Reform: Decrease property taxes to 15% and consider reforms that allow sole proprietorships to be held by naturalized citizens, thus expanding the revenue base.

– Public Infrastructure: Improve road markings and resolve the issue of sewage running on roads, particularly in tourism-heavy areas.

– Education: Ensure that children with special needs, especially those on the autism spectrum, receive proper educational support and resources.

– Affordable Housing for Essential Workers: Work with the private sector to offer tax relief and incentivize property owners to provide affordable housing for essential workers, such as nurses, police officers, and teachers.

De Weever’s recommendations underscored her commitment to creating tangible changes that address the everyday struggles of the people, moving away from the political power plays that often dominate parliamentary discourse.

A Call for Maturity in Leadership

In her closing remarks, De Weever emphasized the need for political maturity, urging all members of parliament to embrace compromise for the greater good of the country. “What our country deserves right now is maturity, and the hardest thing of leadership is compromise,” she stated, calling on her colleagues to rise above personal ambitions and focus on the collective well-being of St. Maarten.

As the second-highest vote-getter in the recent elections, De Weever assured her 689 supporters that she remains dedicated to fulfilling her role in Parliament and will continue to hold the government accountable while working to improve the lives of the people.

Recording of speech MP Ludmila De Weever on various platforms:

FRAME LINK

https://f.io/9LWh375o

YOUTUBE LINK

https://youtu.be/lCEJnHblCs8?si=nKmMw6-KHmUP8bHL

FACEBOOK LINK

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/hMAqzbB9Jx4XtSDd/?mibextid=4UDYQr

###

Related news:

“Governor Baly appoints Mr. L.F.E. Mercelina as Formateur”

Who will be minister of what?

Four parties to form coalition

Winners and losers: an analysis of the August elections

Winners and losers: four top candidates were outvoted

Outgoing coalition wins one seat more

###

ADVERTISEMENT