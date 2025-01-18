𝐌𝐏 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲𝐥 𝐘𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲, 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 $10𝐌 𝐋𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐦𝐢𝐝 𝐓𝐚𝐱 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG -- In this week’s budget meeting, MP Darryl York raised serious concerns about the government’s financial priorities, highlighting the contradiction between new taxes on citizens and the millions in lottery fees waived for wealthy individuals. York pointed out that while critical sectors like education, health, and justice are facing substantial budget cuts, totaling millions of dollars, the government is forgiving millions owed by those with influence.



Related recording: Py 2024-2025 Public Meeting #9 - Day 2 Afternoon session

The MP highlighted a $6 million waiver granted to an individual, raising questions about the decision-making process and the criteria used to decide who receives such waivers. “We must ensure that our systems are not influenced by interlopers with political connections, so fairness and equality prevail for all citizens,” he said, emphasizing the importance of transparency and integrity in government actions.

York specifically mentioned the $6 million waiver granted to a single individual, questioning how such decisions are made and whether political connections played a role. “If you’re a big campaign donor to a certain top vote-getter, this seems like a big return on investment,” he said, suggesting that those with political ties are being given special treatment.

Building on his concerns, York also questioned the disparity in how financial decisions are approached. He noted that tax reforms and utility relief often require lengthy studies and extended discussions, while multimillion-dollar fee waivers seem to be approved swiftly with minimal review. “Why does it take so long to address basic tax reforms, yet millions in lottery fees are written off so easily?” he asked, expressing frustration over the apparent inconsistency in the government’s handling of critical financial matters.

MP York highlighted the growing inequality between how the average person and the wealthy are treated under current government policies. While the average citizen faces rising taxes and increased financial burdens, the wealthy continue to benefit from preferential treatment, with millions in fees waived. York questioned the inconsistency in the government’s approach, asking why ordinary individuals are relentlessly pursued for back taxes and assessments, while certain individuals owing millions are easily let off the hook. “It raises concerns about why some are held accountable, while others seem to face no consequences,” he said.

