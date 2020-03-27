MP Grisha Marten-Heyliger: Lack of communication and cohesion in coalition

Share This





















~ Says Stimulus Package not discussed ~

PHILIPSBURG — Parliamentary Faction Leader of the United People (UP) party MP Grisha Marten-Heyliger on Friday said communication and cohesive efforts by the coalition leaves a lot to be desired as St. Maarten is in a fight to keep its residents safe from the Coronavirus. She stressed that once the new Council of Ministers is sworn in, this lack of communication and cohesiveness must be remedied to yield effective governing that the people of St. Maarten expects in these uncertain and crisis-driven times. “Communication cannot be underestimated in these times when people expect answers from their representatives,” she said.

Marten-Heyliger said she is not in agreement and not satisfied with decisions being made by the EOC, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance with regards to COVID-19, in particular since coalition partners have yet to be apprised about the stimulus package that has somehow made its way into the public domain.“ A stimulus package that is obviously lacking in a lot,” she said.

“Almost three years after Irma, a plan should be in place that can be put into action to counter sudden outside shocks to our economy. A round table session is necessary with our partners such as the SHTA, which represents so many hotels and businesses, our taxi associations, Chamber of Commerce and the banks. Community representation should also be included so our people are heard from. This is a world crisis and we need to be ready to re-engage on the world’s stage,” MP Marten-Heyliger said.

The MP said that she is particularly concerned about health care in the face of the Coronavirus. She said while the EOC consists of important players in managing infrastructure and emergency response, professional health care and advice is not present on the EOC. “Are we not listening to doctors? Are there any doctors on the EOC? Are medical professionals being heard?” she asked. “The impression from the doctors and medical professionals I’ve spoken to is that there are still too many people in frontline service exposed to the virus. We are acting as if we have endless resources.”

Bottom line, MP Marten-Heyliger stressed, is to “remove as many of our people out of harms way because government cannot raise the dead. And let’s get a realistic and sound plan for economic recovery because the economy is something we can influence and control.”

She added that two coalition meetings since being sworn in, is unacceptable and that this will change once the new COM is sworn in. Additionally, the MP added that the incoming COM will also understand that they answer to Parliament and Parliament answers to the people. “Communicate with us so that we can communicate with the people. We will have 4 years to get this right so communication is key,” she stressed again.

The MP explained that a coalition meeting was held on Friday and she recommended that moving forward these meetings will be held twice a week. “We have to structure these meetings in order to have a holistic approach to the country’s economy and health care in the midst of a pandemic. People need to know that their government is planning properly and cohesively. I have said from the beginning I am not a ‘ja-knikker’. Information must flow in a timely manner in order for informed decisions to be made.”

She continued: “We’ve been in government for one-and-a-half months now. I’m not the type to boast or act like a know-it-all. I came in humble as a novice open to learn and gain experience. The reason I was quiet is because information was not forthcoming to me from any source. LIVE sessions on Facebook and interviews are conducted divulging information much to the surprise of many, and definitely without input. This is not the way.”

“I need the people of St. Maarten to know that I’m simply doing my job as an MP. If COM cannot justify why they made a particular decision, I won’t be playing politics and rubber-stamping anything. My one request to the incoming COM is that communication should be clear and consistent. I will inform the people accordingly since they are my boss. We answer to St. Maarten,” MP Marten-Heyliger said.