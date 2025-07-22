Blockchain Technology Proposed as Long‑Term Solution to TEATT Licensing Issues

PHILIPSBURG — As the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT) addresses serious flaws in the issuance of bus and taxi licenses—highlighted by the recent Integrity Chamber and SOAB reports—experts at Anykey Services NV, a payment processing provider, are proposing a digital overhaul involving blockchain technology.

While Minister Heyliger‑Marten has outlined initial reforms—such as enhanced internal controls, digital tracking, and potential establishment of a Transportation Authority—many say these measures don’t go far enough. Instead, they argue, a full-fledged blockchain‑based payment and licensing platform is necessary to restore transparency, trust, and efficiency.

A Platform That Does More Than Collect Fees

Drivers would register on the system to receive a unique, blockchain-secured license ID. This digital ID would allow tourists and residents to verify licensed operators, similar to ride‑hailing apps like Uber or Lyft. Immutable Issuance Records: Every application, approval, renewal, and ministerial decision would be time‑stamped and immutably stored on the blockchain—eliminating irregular practices and making license issuance fully transparent.

Turnover taxes and fees deducted at point‑of‑payment would be automatically credited to government accounts, ensuring real-time revenue visibility and auditability. Smart Rewards & Incentives: Compliant operators could earn digital tokens to redeem for benefits—like fuel discounts or insurance—as well as patron incentives. Immutable reviews would foster trust and accountability.

Turning Drivers into Tourism Ambassadors

By integrating training, certification, and review systems into the same blockchain platform, drivers could be elevated to certified tourism ambassadors. This directly aligns with TEATT’s ambitions for professionalized service standards and enhanced customer experience.

Building on Local Private‑Public Synergy

Local experts working with Anykey Sales NV and looking into building local public-private synergies, emphasized the blockchain platform’s potential: “It is a system where government can be certain of its revenues while empowering legitimate operators with tools and incentives to thrive.”

From Scandal to Smart Governance

With the Integrity Chamber and SOAB reports exposing decades of non-compliance and perceived arbitrariness, now is a pivotal moment. These experts urge TEATT to adopt a fully digital licensing model as part of its reform package—transforming a broken legacy system into a modern, trustable framework.

As TEATT continues stakeholder consultations, the question remains: Will decision-makers only digitize outdated processes or completely revamp the system using blockchain? The latter marks a real opportunity to move beyond temporary fixes.

— Reporting by the StMaartenNews.com Editorial Desk

Illustration above: How a blockchain-based licensing & payment platform could secure, verify, and streamline taxi & bus permits.

###

