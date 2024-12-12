MP WESCOT SEEKS CLARITY ON THE ROAD NETWORK PROJECTS, PRIORITIES AND FUNDING

Share This





















“The Road network of St. Maarten was subject of much debate during the handling of the amended budget 2024 in the Parliament”, MP Wescot stated in a recent letter to Min of VROMI, MR. P. Gumbs.

Before minister Gumbs’ tenure, information was provided by the ministry regarding dirt roads to be paved etc. as it related to the capital budget 2024. However, a detailed calendar of works with respect to the paving of side roads, the so-called Side Road Pavement project which was promised to parliament, has not been received, MP Wescot explained.

“I have reminded the minister to share this program with parliament, especially after the recent heavy rains that have laid bare a lot of deficiencies in our road system. Every road appears to be a priority and with a limited budget available, there must be a contingency plan put in place.”

Given the announced plan of the current minister to carefully analyze big development projects and their impact on the road network and drainage, it is concerning to see road work ongoing without taking these matters into consideration.

Of the Well Road, a highly traversed road, it was mentioned that this is a “secondary” road, and scheduled for repairs in 2025. However a caveat in all of the road repair projects seems to be the drainage or rather the lack of adequate drainage.

The Union Road was also frequently mentioned and questioned by members of parliament. As was e.g. Arch Road (Madame Estate). Of this latter road it was stated that it is a priority, but due to water issues, repairs could not start just yet.

Of the road to Point Blanche, it was stated that several meters of roadwork would be omitted to accommodate more in-depth drainage work.

It was also conceded by the ministry that generally no height surveys are being conducted and the sloping of the roads have not been addressed.

In August of 2022, the ministry announced receipt of the plan for a comprehensive approach to storm and waste water, with “recommendations, rules and regulations, for both storm water and waste water”.

At the announcement of that plan, it was stated “hard surfacing of (newly to develop) areas will cause storm water to be discharged very fast and thus forming a great threat for low-lying areas. The goal is to avoid huge amounts of storm water from flowing down very quickly and dragging everything along with it. Besides that, a quick rise of water levels may cause a lot a damage to buildings”.

The policy document for storm water includes a set of guidelines for slowing down the discharge as well as the storage of storm water in so called ‘detention ponds’ during the storm and for a period of time after the storm. “For new-to-develop areas, it is of utmost importance to adhere to these rules and guidelines to protect low-lying areas”, it was stated in 2022.

The capital investment 2024 budget includes 4 million guilders for hard surfacing of dirt roads, based on the CAPEX high lights from the VROMI ministry.

While the ministry determined Well Road to be a secondary road, the elucidation of the CAPEX high lights is “focused on secondary dirt roads island wide”.

Section 1 of the CAPEX Highlights mentioned the preparation works for Ackee Tree Drive and notes “the other roads in section one ( Cole Bay) are pending the preparation works for drainage in the area (which are ongoing).

It is critical to understand what the ministry’s definition is of a secondary road and also which other roads in section 1 (Cole Bay) , according to the ministry are pending the preparation works for drainage. What drainage work is ongoing?

MP Wescot continued her questions, based on the information provided by the ministry earlier this year and again during the handling of the 2024 budget amendment.

Who is responsible for the adequate sloping and drainage of the roads under construction in accordance with the Country St. Maarten Sewerage Master Plan 2020-2030?

Are the roads/drives in the Diamond Estate area (Peter John, Sea Grape, Bearded Fig Tree etc.) on the list of “secondary (dirt) roads? If not, why not?

The minister’s statement following the torrential rains of the past week alluded to strict measures regarding (new) developments.

Then the question begs: “what about government’s responsibility for the proper construction of the public infrastructure?”

I also took this opportunity to seek for further clarity on the government’s position on the road fund, given the recent statement by Prime Minister Mercelina that the loan which was provided to PJIA will come back to the country for infrastructural improvements.

If this is indeed the case, the road network plan needs to be updated and prioritized and the funding needs to be structured post haste, the MP concluded.

