KPSM Welcomes New Minister of Justice N.M. Tackling in Introductory Meeting

Share This





















Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) held its first official introductory meeting with the newly appointed Minister of Justice, Ms. N.M. Tackling, on Friday, December 6, 2024. The meeting took place at the Philipsburg Police Station, bringing together the Minister and the management team of KPSM.

During the meeting, the management team provided an overview of the police organization, including its structure, ongoing efforts, and preparations for the upcoming busy holiday season. Key challenges faced by the organization were also discussed, highlighting areas where support and resources are most needed.

Following the discussions, Minister Tackling and members of her cabinet were given a comprehensive tour of the Philipsburg Police Station. The tour included visits to various departments, offering the Minister an opportunity to gain firsthand insight into KPSM’s operations and facilities.

The meeting marked a productive start to the working relationship between the Ministry of Justice and KPSM, with a shared commitment to addressing the needs of the police force and ensuring the safety and security of Sint Maarten’s residents and visitors.

KPSM Alerts Public to Boat-Related Incidents in Simpson Bay Lagoon

The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is alerting the public to a series of incidents in the Simpson Bay Lagoon over the past few weeks. Several reports and complaints have been received from boat owners and marinas regarding the theft of dinghies and break-ins aboard boats moored in the lagoon.

Over the past week, two male suspects residing on the French side of the island were arrested for attempted break-ins aboard boats in the lagoon. In collaboration with the Coast Guard, a dinghy suspected to have been used in these activities was also confiscated as part of the investigation.

KPSM is urging boat owners to take the following precautions:

Secure your dinghies and boats with sturdy locks and other deterrents.

Avoid leaving valuable items visible or unattended aboard vessels.

Report any suspicious activities or individuals in the area immediately to the Police or Coast Guard.

Boat owners whose vessels have been broken into are encouraged to come forward and provide information to assist in ongoing investigations. Cooperation with French-side authorities has also been strengthened to address this cross-border issue effectively.

###

ADVERTISEMENT