Majority airport fire department morning crew called in sick

~ SXM Airport CEO Brian Mingo clarifies situation at the airport; says it was not a ‘strike’ ~

SIMPSON BAY — Andrew Bishop interview with SXM Airport CEO Brian Mingo and Minister of Aviation Affairs Ludmilla De Weever about the airport fire department officers calling in sick on the morning of one of the busiest days of the month at the airport.

Andrew Bishop also interviewed Rene ‘Koto’ Wilson, the airport fire department employee who is apparently at odds with the SXM Airport management.