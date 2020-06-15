Several Guyanese residents repatriated back to Guyana (VIDEO)

Share This





















AIRPORT — Some 14 residents of Guyana were repatriated back to their country of birth on the afternoon of Saturday, June 13th, 2020. A charter flight that originated out of Guyana brought back several Dutch nationals who were stuck in Guyana for several months following the COVID-19 lockdown.

This flight was made possible through serious negotiations between the Guyana Consul to St. Maarten Kim Lucas-Felix, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Guyana, and the Department of Foreign Relations on St. Maarten. These negotiations were ongoing for several weeks, and it was seen as positive for all parties.

The Trans Guyana Airways Beech 1900 aircraft brought in some six passengers to the island. According to an unconfirmed report, two passengers that arrived on this flight were quarantined at a hotel in Pelican. The flight subsequently departed with 14 passengers who were only allowed eight pounds of cargo per person because of the size of the airplane. Although some passengers had negative comments about the amount they could have taken on board the aircraft, they are happy to fly home after so many months in St. Maarten.

The flight departed Princess Juliana International (SXM) Airport at 1:51 pm and arrived at Ogle International Airport in Guyana at 4:45 pm.

Photo captions: Top photo of the Beech 1900 operated by Trans Guyana Airways landing at SXM Airport on Saturday, June 13, 2020. Photo by Irving Maduro. Above photo of the aircraft positioning on taxi runway for departure. Photo by Daniel Jef.

