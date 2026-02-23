Glass bottle sales banned during ‘Les Mardis de Grand-Case’ event 

Advertisement

The President of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin, Louis Mussington, has issued an official decree prohibiting the sale of beverages in glass bottles along Boulevard Bertin-Maurice Léonel in Grand-Case during the 22nd edition of “Les Mardis de Grand-Case.”

The ban applies on Tuesday evenings on the following dates: February 24; March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, 2026. In the event of bad weather or other disruptions, the restrictions will automatically extend to April 7 and April 14, 2026.

According to the decree, the measure is intended to ensure public safety, sanitation and public order during the popular weekly cultural event, which draws large crowds to Grand-Case.

The prohibition applies to the event’s organizing committee as well as to all fixed and mobile vendors selling beverages in the surrounding area.

Authorities stated that any violations will be prosecuted in accordance with existing laws. The Territorial Police has been tasked with enforcing the order.

The decree will be officially recorded and shared with the Prefect, the Territorial Police, the National Gendarmerie, emergency services, event organizers and vendors, and will be made public.

The order was signed in Saint-Martin on February 12, 2026.

