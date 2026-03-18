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MARIGOT–The Executive Council of the Collectivité of Saint‑Martin has approved a series of construction and urban planning projects aimed at modernizing public infrastructure, expanding housing, and improving accessibility across the French side of the island. Among the most significant decisions is the rehabilitation of the Saint‑Martin Psychiatric Hospital, a critical facility within the Centre Hospitalier Louis Constant Fleming.

The psychiatric department at Louis Constant Fleming serves patients with a range of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and other psychiatric disorders. The hospital also coordinates with regional healthcare facilities in neighboring French territories, such as Guadeloupe, for specialized or long-term care that cannot be provided locally.

The rehabilitation plans include façade renovations, enlargement of window openings, interior finishing work, structural reinforcement of the roof, and the addition of a mezzanine in the central patio. These improvements are designed to enhance patient safety, improve accessibility, and modernize the hospital’s facilities in line with contemporary healthcare standards.

Beyond healthcare, the Executive Council also reviewed 14 urban planning dossiers covering residential, commercial, and public infrastructure projects. Decisions included approvals for multi-unit residential buildings in Quartier d’Orléans, reconstruction of garden structures into independent living spaces, and the conversion of commercial properties into housing units in Bellevue and Marigot.

Several applications were granted tacit approvals because the statutory review deadlines set by the Saint‑Martin Urban Planning Code had elapsed, ensuring that development projects continued without administrative delays.

Other notable construction approvals included the installation of solar panels on existing buildings, construction of ramps for persons with reduced mobility (PMR) in key public facilities, and development of professional-use buildings for offices and light industry in Grand-Case. The council also approved fencing and entrance gate projects along national roads, aimed at improving safety and property security.

The March 11 council session also underscored the importance of timely urban planning processes. Several decisions were made based on statutory deadlines, highlighting the council’s role in ensuring that development applications are processed efficiently while respecting legal frameworks. This approach allows the Collectivité to maintain oversight of land use and urban development while supporting the timely delivery of housing, infrastructure, and public services.

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