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    Saint-Martin celebrates poetry with ‘Jardin des Poètes 2026: Rhythms & Jazz’ 

    The PublisherBy Updated:2 Mins Read

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    MARIGOT-The Collectivity of Saint-Martin, through its Cultural Affairs Department, will host the 2026 edition of “Jardin des Poètes”, under the theme “Rhythms & Jazz”, on Saturday, March 21, at 6:00 PM, in honor of Lady Bute. 

    Coinciding with World Poetry Day, established by UNESCO, the event transforms a green oasis into a stage where words come alive. The Jardin des Poètes is a free, must-visit gathering for lovers of language, creativity, and oral expression, offering an opportunity to celebrate the art of speaking and listening. 

    This cultural event aims to promote poetry by providing a platform for both emerging and established voices, showcasing the power and beauty of oral performance. 

    The evening will feature seven talented poets.  

    Tamara Groeneveldt, a leading voice in Saint-Martin’s literary community, celebrates island life and culture through her poetry and has coordinated numerous open-mic events. Safiyya Chance, an emerging Caribbean poet and 2025 Literary Ambassador for the St. Martin Book Fair, highlights personal and cultural themes in her debut collection Native Choir.  

    Lucinda Larich Audain is a celebrated local poet and storyteller whose work reflects island identity and heritage. Valérie Vial brings insight into everyday life on the island through her reflective poetry.  

    Léon Noel captures the natural environment and traditions of Saint-Martin, with work featured in local anthologies. Finally, Yellow Guavaberry blends rhythm and island culture in performances that are playful yet grounded, with a name inspired by the beloved local fruit. 

    The public is invited to enjoy an evening of creativity, rhythm, and inspiration at the Lady Ruby Silk Cotton Estate in Friar’s Bay. The event begins at 6:00p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2026. 

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