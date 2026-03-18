Saint-Martin Executive Council approves radio licensing for ten stations 

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MARIGOT-The Executive Council of Saint-Martin has issued favorable opinions for ten radio stations selected under a 2024 call for applications, marking a significant step in regulating and expanding the island’s local media sector.

The review followed a formal request from the French audiovisual regulator, ARCOM (Autorité de régulation de la communication audiovisuelle et numérique), which oversees broadcasting and digital media across French overseas territories. Under Saint-Martin’s legal framework, the Executive Council is consulted on all regulatory or individual decisions that affect the operation of radio and television services on the island.

The consultation process ensures that licensing decisions align with local public interest objectives while maintaining compliance with national and territorial broadcasting regulations. The Council examined the dossiers of ten candidates who had applied for FM frequency allocations.

Following deliberation, the Council granted a favorable opinion to all ten applicants, authorizing them to operate under two categories: Category A, for general audience or music-focused stations, and Category B, for community or special-interest stations.

The approved Category A stations include Music, Radio Maranatha, Radio SOS, Radio Sainte-Marie des Îles, Sun FM Music, and Tropik FM. Category B stations include Maxxi Îles du Nord, Radio Saint-Barth, Radio Transat, and SXM La Radio.

With these approvals, the stations are permitted to broadcast via terrestrial FM signals, expanding the diversity of audio content available to residents and visitors.

Council members highlighted the importance of community access to information and entertainment, as well as the role of local radio in promoting cultural, social, and educational initiatives. By supporting both commercial and community broadcasters, the Council seeks to balance professional media operations with opportunities for niche and grassroots programming.

This approval follows the legal requirements outlined in the general code of local authorities and reflects ARCOM’s role in managing spectrum allocation, technical standards, and compliance monitoring. The Council’s input ensures that Saint-Martin’s interests are considered alongside broader regulatory mandates.

The decision aims to strengthen the island’s media landscape by increasing competition, encouraging quality programming, and providing residents with a wider variety of news, music, and cultural content. The newly authorized stations are expected to begin broadcasting in the coming months, pending final technical inspections and frequency coordination.

The Executive Council emphasized that these licenses represent both an opportunity and a responsibility for broadcasters to serve the local population with reliable, informative, and engaging programming.

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