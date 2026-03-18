Saint-Martin to host “Successful Departure” 2026 orientation event for young residents 

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MARIGOT–The Collectivité of Saint-Martin is preparing to host its annual “Successful Departure” (SD) event, an information and orientation day designed to support young residents planning to study, work, or pursue opportunities abroad.

Now in its 13th edition, the event will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at the Chambre Consulaire Interprofessionnelle de Saint-Martin (CCISM). Traditionally aimed at school-aged students, the program has expanded in recent years to include youth outside the formal school system, job seekers, adults undergoing career changes, and parents, reflecting the Collectivité’s commitment to inclusive educational and professional mobility.

Organized under the framework of the Parcours d’Orientation et de Mobilité Étudiante (POME), the event provides practical guidance and resources to prepare participants for life abroad. Attendees can expect interactive workshops, thematic presentations, and guidance on topics including housing, daily life abroad, financial planning, administrative procedures, and personal autonomy.

“The Successful Departure event is more than just an orientation day,” said Collectivité officials. “It is a platform to equip our youth and other residents with the information and tools they need to succeed abroad, while also fostering a culture of preparation and self-reliance.”

Several local and regional partners will be present to provide expertise and support, and the Collectivité will cover travel and accommodation costs for participating organizations, continuing its tradition of investing in the development of young residents.

The program encourages voluntary participation in workshops and partner-led sessions, allowing attendees to tailor their experience to their individual plans and goals. By connecting participants with resources and advisors, the event aims to smooth the transition for residents leaving the island for study or work, ensuring they are well-informed and confident as they begin their journeys.

With the expansion of the audience beyond traditional students, the Successful Departure 2026 event emphasizes that educational and professional mobility is a community-wide concern, not limited to formal schooling. It highlights the Collectivité’s broader strategy of empowering all residents to access opportunities abroad and build meaningful experiences that contribute back to the territory.

Officials confirmed that logistical support, communications, catering, and all necessary organizational arrangements will be managed by the Collectivité, ensuring a smooth and professional experience for all attendees. The event also features the distribution of informational guides, providing practical tips and resources for planning travel, studying, or working abroad.

“By opening this event to a wider audience, we acknowledge that mobility, learning, and personal development are challenges that affect young people and adults alike,” added the Collectivité. “Successful Departure is about creating equal opportunities and equipping our residents with the knowledge they need to thrive beyond Saint-Martin.”

The event promises to be a major milestone in the POME program, supporting the Collectivité’s mission to prepare residents for educational, professional, and personal growth opportunities outside the island, while maintaining connections to their home territory.

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