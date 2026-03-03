Saint-Martin Executive Council approves key decisions on urban planning and cultural programs

Advertisement

MARIGOT– The Executive Council of Saint-Martin reviewed and approved a wide range of administrative, urban planning, and cultural matters affecting the French side of the island. 29 deliberations were considered, covering building permits, land use, exceptional aid, scholarships, and authorizations for foreign workers, among other areas.

The Council reviewed 19 urban planning applications, ranging from simple renovations to new construction projects across the island. Urban planning decisions are critical for managing land use, environmental impact, and economic development, particularly in a territory that has held responsibility for urban planning and construction since 2012.

Highlights from the session include:

Cripple Gate: A request to transfer the name on an existing building authorization was approved through a tacit decision.

Colombier: The installation of a container was denied due to missing documentation that was not submitted within the three-month statutory period.

Belle Plaine, Quartier d’Orléans: Renovation of a fire-damaged home was rejected for the same reason.

Grand Case: Modifications to storage container locations and internal operations for a private company were approved tacitly as the statutory review period had elapsed.

Grand Case: Conversion of warehouse space into office and sales areas was approved under the same conditions.

Grand Case and Baie Nettlé: Various façade modifications, construction of fencing, and installation of parking spaces for residential and commercial buildings received tacit approvals due to statutory review deadlines being exceeded.

Terres-Basses: Construction of a wellness center with fencing and additional access points was approved.

Cripple Gate: Subdivision of a property into four lots, including two for construction, received tacit approval.

De Griselle, Baie Orientale: A 0.24-meter elevation of an industrial building floor was approved, along with new construction permits in Grand Case and the demolition of structures in Terres-Basses.

Griselle, Hope Hill: Creation of three new lots for construction was approved tacitly.

Baie Nettlé: Installation of 20- and 40-foot containers for garden and agricultural storage was approved.

Grand Case: Renovation and elevation of an existing building were approved, as was a two-story residential building with three T3 units, a T4 unit, and a swimming pool.

Land transfer

The Council also examined 55 land transfer declarations and declarations of intent to sell, submitted between December 1 and December 19, 2025. These reviews ensure responsible land management, prevent speculation, preserve natural areas, and maintain housing access for local residents in line with the 2025–2030 Local Housing Plan (PLH).

After analysis, the Council decided not to exercise its statutory preemption rights or urban preemption rights for any of the submitted dossiers, approving all submitted reports accordingly.

International agreements

The Council provided a favorable opinion on a draft law approving the 2023 Franco-Dutch agreement delimiting the border between the French Collectivity of Saint-Martin and Dutch Sint Maarten. The agreement, signed in Belle Plaine, Belvédère, aims to clarify the island’s international boundary.

Grand Case airport

The Council approved the renewal of the Economic Advisory Commission for the Espérance Grand-Case Airport. This body oversees consultation with airport users, including tariff approval, in line with French transport regulations. Delegation of authority to the airport operator will allow annual setting of airport fees with advisory input from the commission.

Cultural programs

The Council reviewed several key cultural initiatives:

Passeurs d’Images: A nationwide audiovisual education program, first implemented in Saint-Martin in 2025, aims to provide young people aged 12–25 with access to cinema and media arts through discovery (“see”) and creation (“do”). Following a successful first year, the Council approved a 2026 budget of €75,000 and authorized submission of a grant request to the Direction des Affaires Culturelles de Guadeloupe.

Orchestra in Schools: This program integrates musical training into the school curriculum, providing students with regular access to music education, fostering collaboration, discipline, and self-confidence. The 2025–2026 budget of €15,800 was approved, with a grant request authorized to support the program.

Outdoor Cinema Projections (“Cinema Autrement”): Since Hurricane Irma in 2017, Saint-Martin has lacked an operational cinema. The Council approved a €36,000 budget to continue open-air screenings in 2026, offering free, accessible cultural experiences, fostering social cohesion, and animating public spaces.

Corrections and administrative adjustments

The Council also corrected a clerical error in the Passeurs d’Images 2025 funding plan, adjusting the projected cost from €30,000 to €50,000 to align with official financial documents, ensuring grant applications remain accurate and transparent.

Community impact

By combining strict planning oversight with active investment in education and the arts, the Executive Council aims to ensure sustainable growth, preserve the island’s heritage, and enhance quality of life for residents.

###

ADVERTISEMENT