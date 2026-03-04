Saint-Martinâ€™s young cyclist Jahkim Carty receives grant for furtherÂ developmentÂ 

Advertisement

SaintÂ Martinâ€™sÂ cyclistÂ JahkimÂ Carty,Â memberÂ of the UCI Team NiceÂ MÃ©tropoleÂ CÃ´te dâ€™AzurÂ

The Executive Council of Saint-Martin has approved continued financial support for 19-year-old cyclist Jahkim Carty, enabling him to further his professional development with the UCI Team Nice MÃ©tropole CÃ´te dâ€™Azur. The partnership, initially established in 2025 to enhance his visibility and promote Saint-Martin, will continue in 2026 with an individual grant of â‚¬16,000.

Born and raised in Saint-Martin, Carty discovered his passion for cycling at an early age. He grew up in a family that nurtured ambition and dedication. By the age of six, he was already part of the VÃ©lo Club de Sandy Ground, where he began to cultivate the discipline, stamina, and focus that would define him as a rider destined for more than local recognition.

His teenage years brought both challenge and recognition. His performances drew praise and support from local cycling authorities, including Eric HÃ©lan of the Saintâ€‘Martin Territorial Cycling Committee, who recognized Cartyâ€™s potential as a future star.

Competing in races across Guadeloupe and the wider Caribbean, Carty tested his endurance, patience, and tactical skill against some of the regionâ€™s best young cyclists.

Jahkim Carty together with his proud fatherÂ Â

At the Gwad Avenir Tour U19, he demonstrated a mix of fearlessness and calculated strategy that stunned spectators. He won multiple stages and claimed the title of Best Young Rider.

In 2025, Cartyâ€™s achievements caught the attention of European teams, leading to a professional contract with the UCI Team Nice MÃ©tropole CÃ´te dâ€™Azur. Joining the UCI Continental team required adapting to European racing circuits, where the competition is fierce and the training demands intense. Relocating to France offered him the opportunity to gain experience against more seasoned riders, improve his tactical knowledge, and build the foundation for a professional career in cycling.

The Executive Councilâ€™s financial support has been essential in facilitating this transition. In 2025, the Collectivity provided a â‚¬16,000 grant to assist with a communication package aimed at enhancing Cartyâ€™s visibility and promoting Saint-Martin internationally. Media support, social media promotion, and public relations efforts have helped him establish a professional profile and attract potential sponsors â€” key elements for success in the competitive cycling world.

Renewing this support for 2026 demonstrates the Councilâ€™s confidence in Cartyâ€™s talent and potential. Beyond personal achievement, his career represents a chance to showcase Saint-Martin on the international sporting stage. By investing in his development, the Council not only helps a young athlete pursue his professional ambitions but also highlights the islandâ€™s commitment to nurturing homegrown talent.

Carty joined theÂ VÃ©lo Club de Sandy Ground (VCSG)Â at the minimum eligible age ofÂ six, andÂ quicklyÂ demonstratedÂ a competitive edge.Â

Cartyâ€™s journey is defined by hard work, determination, and adaptability. Balancing rigorous training with international competitions, he has continually shown resilience and focus. The support from his home territory allows him to dedicate himself to performance, ensuring access to the necessary equipment, coaching, and exposure required for professional growth.

The partnership with the UCI Team Nice MÃ©tropole CÃ´te dâ€™Azur is central to his development. The structured training, exposure to high-level competition, and experience gained racing in Europe have been invaluable. Carty contributes to the teamâ€™s performance while simultaneously learning the strategies and skills essential to a successful professional career.

Looking ahead, 2026 promises to be a pivotal year. With continued backing from the Saint-Martin Executive Council, Carty can focus fully on his racing, continue building his professional reputation, and serve as an ambassador for his home island.

