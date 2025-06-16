Commodore Suites Boutique Hotel Showcases Vibrant Works by Local Artist Tess Verheij

SIMPSON BAY, SINT MAARTEN – [June 2025] – Commodore Suites Boutique Hotel is proud to unveil a dynamic art showcase featuring the works of local artist Tess Verheij, bringing an exciting splash of color and creativity to its lobby and guest rooms this summer.

Originally from the Netherlands, Verheij has called Sint Maarten home since 2009. With a passion for painting and teaching art, she has become a vibrant part of the island’s creative community. Over the past four years, her signature style has emerged through the use of rainbow-inspired color palettes and unique mediums such as Vitrail (glass paint), acrylic inks, and resin.

Guests at Commodore Suites can now enjoy Verheij’s captivating sea life and beachscape artworks throughout the hotel’s open-style lobby and in select guest rooms, creating a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates Sint Maarten’s natural beauty.

“Showcasing Tess Verheij’s work reflects our commitment to promoting local talent and contributing to the island’s cultural identity,” said the management of Commodore Suites. “We’re proud to align with the island’s tourism vision by integrating local art into the guest experience.”

The exhibition will be on display throughout the summer months, with plans underway to host a special open house exhibition featuring the artist herself in October 2025

