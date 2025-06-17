Tensions grow around the world

~ Various incidents seem to indicate troubling times ahead ~

By Tom Clifford in Beijing

Iran attacked for the second time in 45 years by a neighboring country’s armed forces. In September 1980, just after Eid, Saddam launched an invasion by the Iraqi army hoping to take advantage of Iran’s lack of spare parts and crucial components after the fall of the Shah. Eight years later, the guns fell silent.

Now attack and defense missiles slash the night sky above Teheran and Tel Aviv.

Israel is trying to capitalize on what it perceived as Iran’s weakness with Hamas and Hezbollah taking a pounding.

History not exactly repeating itself but on nodding terms with the past.

The Middle East is not the only theatre of concern. Events are unfolding elsewhere at a rapid pace. Who is in charge of the clattering train? Various incidents have taken place in a condensed period of time, the beginning of June, that at the very least are increasing tension and carry within them the seeds of even greater conflict.

A modern-day Caesar reviewing the troops amid conflict in the Middle East is not a good look. A whiff of “fiddling while Rome burns” , with US president Donald Trump at the podium taking the salute of the massed ranks, marking his 79th birthday with a scene more associated with authoritarian regimes.

Overshadowed by recent events, but worthy of mention, is the fact that a review by Washington of its multi-billion dollar submarine deal with the United Kingdom and Australia has been dismissed by London and Canberra as “routine”. They claim it is normal for a new ‘America First’ administration to review the multi-billion dollar submarine deal. But Beijing may be onto something when they suggest it shows a fraying relationship among western allies.

Money seems to be at the heart of it. Both Australia and the UK face pressure from the White House to lift military spending. London is making the right noises and boosting its defense budget but Canberra is signalling its resistance.

By 2028 the UK has pledged to spend 2.5 percent of GDP on its defense and 3 percent by the next parliament. Australia has been less specific. While it said it will increase its budget it gave no details of by how much. The US is pressing for 3.5 percent.

With almost comedic timing, China is flexing its maritime muscles. For the first time, Beijing sent two aircraft carriers on simultaneous operations in the Pacific. This according to Taiwan Defense Minister Wellington Koo was a clear political message about the country’s “expansionist” aims. He’s right but Beijing is shrugging its shoulders.

Japan is not shrugging its shoulders. Its defense minister highlighted that the carriers, Liaoning and Shandong, were operating in separate areas of the Pacific earlier this month, near remote southern islands belonging to Japan. He said the carriers signified Beijing’s intention to deploy its armed forces beyond its borders. Indeed, a Chinese J-15 warplane from the aircraft carrier Shandong flew as close as 45 meters to the MSDF P-3C patrol plane at the same altitude earlier this month. Two military rivals getting up close and personal is not a good scenario.

Much ado about nothing? Not when the stakes are this high. China is waiting in the wings. The People’s Liberation Army will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2027. It gives the appearance of biding its time. A tense international situation shifts focus away from Taiwan.

Trump said he was renaming May 8 and November 11 respectively as “Victory Day for World War II and Victory Day for World War I” because “we won both Wars, nobody was close to us in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance”, and it was time for the US to “start celebrating our victories again!”

The lack of basic knowledge is disturbing. Four out of every five German soldiers killed lost their lives on the eastern front in WWII.

And how exactly does Trump plan to get a third term?

Was the military parade a rehearsal for turning the Potomac into the Rubicon, perhaps?

