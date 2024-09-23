FiX25 Returns to Help Catalyze Global Fintech Innovation in the Caribbean

Share This





















The international Fintech Islands Experience (FiX) returns to the Caribbean for its third successive year, from January 22-24, 2025, focusing on three core pillars, as it seeks to fulfil its mission to build out the fintech ecosystem in the region. The highly successful financial conference will be held again at the Sam Lord’s Castle Wyndham Grand Barbados Resort.

FiX25 aims to bring together a community of disruptive and innovative leaders who are redefining financial services under its core pillars—entrepreneurship, policy, and talent. These pillars are designed to foster a thriving fintech ecosystem by providing start-ups with the foundation they need, creating regulatory frameworks that enable growth, and developing a knowledgeable and skilled workforce capable of steering the Caribbean’s fintech future.

Allison Hunte, Co-founder and CEO of Fintech Islands said the Caribbean is witnessing a fintech revolution driven by a diverse array of start-ups, regulatory shifts, and international partnerships. She stated that since launching FiX, they have also seen increased interest in advancing the fintech industry, adding that several regional Heads of Government, Cabinet ministers and central bankers, as well as international fintech CEOs and developers, are already confirmed to speak at FiX25.

“We are seeing growing registration numbers and increased participation each year and are confident that FiX has established itself as a fixture in the global fintech landscape. With attendees and speakers from around the world, including Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, FiX is helping to showcase the Caribbean as a center for financial innovation,” Ms Hunte asserted.

The CEO of Fintech Islands further pointed out that according to a report prepared by the Inter-American Development Bank and Finnovista, the number of active fintech companies operating in Latin America and the Caribbean increased by 340 percent between 2017 and 2023. The number of companies rose from 703 in 18 countries to 3,069 in 26 countries. She, therefore, maintained that the Caribbean is undoubtedly poised for further growth in fintech services.

“We have numerous examples of fintech advancements in countries such as The Bahamas, Jamaica, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, through the development of e-payment systems, digital wallets, central bank digital currencies, peer-to-peer lending platforms, fintech innovation hubs and regulatory sandboxes through which fintech innovation can be tested,” Ms Hunte stated.

She continued, “Clearly, the Caribbean has recognized that fintech is a critical tool for financial inclusion and can create new job opportunities and spur economic growth. Additionally, our region offers a strategic opportunity for global fintech players to use its regulatory sandboxes as an experimental space, allowing them to refine and perfect new technologies before expanding them on a global scale.”

Fintech Islands is ready to do its part to build the right environment to unlock new fintech opportunities across the Caribbean. The three-day event, which is expected to attract over 700 attendees from across the globe, along with more than 100 speakers and 50+ sponsors, will explore emerging technologies like AI-driven fintech and blockchain and how these advancements reshape financial security and enhance payment systems to give regional fintech players a competitive advantage.

FiX25 promises a transformative experience, blending business-building opportunities with rich cultural experiences and unparalleled networking prospects.

About Fintech Islands

The Fintech Islands Experience (FiX) is the most promising global event in the fintech sector and the only global fintech conference in the Caribbean. The conference is specially designed for finance professionals and advisors, fintech and tech start-ups, asset managers, investors, government regulators and policymakers, and anyone looking to engage with fintech industry leaders. The inaugural Fintech Islands event attracted 350+ attendees from 25 countries and received exponential global attention with 170+ million traditional media impressions and over 1.4 million social media impressions. For more information, visit the Fintech Islands 2025 official conference website, www.fintechislands.com

For more information, contact

Janelle Thornhill

1-246-237-0633

###

ADVERTISEMENT