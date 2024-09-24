Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise Empowers Local Youth with Annual Back to School “School Bag Project”

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG – The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise continues its annual “Back to School Program,” a long-standing initiative designed to equip students with the essential tools for academic success. This program led by Rotarian Marcellia Henry, Club Leadership Chair and Facilitator, was a resounding success.

Several members of the club joined the distribution at different schools, making the event a collaborative and impactful experience for all involved.

This year’s project, in collaboration with Princess International Group of Companies Sint Maarten and Qredits, has made a significant impact by distributing school bags and supplies to local schools and foster homes.

The project is part of the Club’s commitment to community empowerment through education. By providing students with these critical resources, the initiative helps to remove educational barriers and ensures that young learners across the island can begin the new school year prepared, confident, and motivated to succeed. “These school bags are more than just supplies—they represent the club’s dedication to fostering a positive learning environment and building confidence in the community’s youth“. said the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise President Jharna Dialani.

As the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise continues to expand its educational initiatives; it remains committed to empowering students and strengthening the community’s future leaders. The club is eager to build on the success of this year’s School Bag Project and looks forward to future partnerships that will further enhance the educational journeys of local youth.

For more information about the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise or to learn how you can support the club’s community projects, please visit our Facebook Page or contact any of our members.

###

ADVERTISEMENT