Justice Wit reappointed as president of the Constitutional Court

PHILIPSBURG — Governor Drs. Eugène Holiday has confirmed the reappointment of Justice Bob Wit as the president of the Constitutional Court in a national decree dated August 19.

The decree lists Bob Vermeulen as the Court’s newly appointed vice-president.

Justice Wit will step down per January 1, 2023. On December 24, 2022 Wit turns 70. The national ordinance that regulates the Constitutional Court stipulates that members step down on the first day of the month after they have reached the age of 70.

Ben Vermeulen was born on March 9, 1957 in Willemstad. He will be able to remain on the bench until April 1, 2027.