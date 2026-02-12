TEATT Minister introduces compliance sticker for public transport, urges operators to meet deadline 

Advertisement

TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten holding the new compliance sticker for public transport

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger-Marten unveiled a new public transportation compliance sticker during Wednesday’s Council of Ministers press briefing, warning operators that participation in the 2026 Public Transportation Confirmation Process remains “very low” ahead of the February 27 deadline.

The minister stressed that the confirmation process is not a simple administrative formality but a mechanism to verify that operators are active, authorized and compliant. “It strengthens oversight, protects passengers and ensures fairness for operators who follow the rules,” she said.

As of February 9, participation numbers remained limited. Of the 138 registered buses, only 36 had completed submissions, while just 125 of last year’s 454 taxi operators had complied. Participation among other categories was even lower, with six of 29 T-plate operators, one of 18 G-plate operators and five car rental businesses submitting documentation so far.

To improve enforcement and transparency, government will introduce a St. Martin Public Transportation Confirmation Sticker digitally linked to an official confirmation letter. Vehicles displaying the sticker will signal to residents and visitors that the operator is authorized, while those without it are likely to be stopped for verification. The measure, the minister said, is aimed at raising standards and maintaining public trust in the sector.

Background: Nearly 1,000 operators identified

The latest confirmation drive builds on a major verification exercise launched in 2025. In August of that year, Heyliger-Marten revealed that more than 600 registered taxi drivers and over 300 bus drivers had been confirmed through the reinstated confirmation letter process — bringing the total number of operators on the Dutch side of the island to nearly 1,000.

“Let that sink in — we are looking at a public transportation market with more than 600 taxis and over 300 buses,” the minister said at the time, noting that the findings challenged earlier assumptions about the size of the sector and raised concerns about long-term sustainability.

The verification uncovered a significantly larger fleet than previously believed, with taxis exceeding earlier estimates of 521 permits and buses surpassing the roughly 200 previously assumed. Demographic data showed a large share of drivers between 61 and 80 years old, prompting questions about the future workforce. Contrary to public perception, the majority of permit holders were Dutch nationals, with smaller numbers from the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Guyana and other countries.

Authorities also identified issues linked to compliance and permit use. Through a “Know Your Customer” review, the Ministry began examining permit holders’ data, employment status and licensing history. Preliminary findings indicated that some permit holders maintained additional jobs or multiple licenses — situations that may require legal review. The minister said the process also addresses longstanding concerns about permits being used as political favors or rented out to non-permit holders.

Reform agenda and policy changes

As part of the cleanup effort, the Inspectorate of Economic Transportation (IETA) temporarily suspended the issuance of new confirmation letters in 2025 to allow authorities to consolidate records and develop updated policies. Under existing law, permits unused for more than six months may be revoked, although the minister noted that operators had already been given extended time to comply.

Heyliger-Marten has outlined a five-phase reform plan for the sector, beginning with data verification and permit rationalization, followed by certification programs for drivers, legislative updates and digital dispatching initiatives expected to roll out in stages through 2028. The plan ultimately envisions the creation of an independent central transportation authority to oversee the industry and ensure compliance.

