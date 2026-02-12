MP Doran demands clarity and results as Parliament debates NV GEBE oversight 

Advertisement

Member of Parliament Egbert Doran of the National Alliance (NA) delivered a forceful statement on Wednesday during the St. Maarten Parliament’s public session regarding the proposed ad hoc parliamentary committee on NV GEBE. Speaking as the only MP to take the floor, Doran emphasized the urgent need for concrete results for residents rather than additional committees that risk becoming bureaucratic exercises.

“Madam Chair, to be honest, I don’t believe the people need another headline,” Doran said. “They need stability, clarity, and above all, relief. We’ve had frequent outages, confusing and inflated bills, threats of disconnection, and a lack of transparency. This is not political theory — these are families trying to keep the lights on, businesses trying to survive, and seniors trying to budget.”

Doran stressed that any parliamentary action must produce tangible outcomes rather than simply add layers of oversight. He questioned how the proposed ad hoc committee would differ from existing structures like the Central Committee or the Oversight Authority (OVA). “We’ve had updates, public and urgent meetings, yet changes are still not visible. I fear another mechanism may simply prolong the process without achieving results.”

Calls for concrete timelines

The NA MP urged clarity on the committee’s objectives and deliverables, warning that repeated cycles of discussion without action have eroded public trust. “What is a concrete end goal? What are the serious timelines? These are things we need to establish before we start forming new committees and holding new meetings,” he said.

Doran also highlighted the risk of politicization and repeated delays, noting that the government had previously attributed failures to former board members who have since retired. “Now it seems we are starting over again,” he said. “We must avoid using new committees as a way to slow progress, give excuses until the next election cycle, and shift blame onto previous administrations.”

Referencing his prior initiatives, Doran reminded Parliament that he had formally proposed a national supervisory committee for NV GEBE on August 30, 2024. That proposal called for representation from all parliamentary factions, technical oversight bodies such as the General Audit Chamber, and the Social Economic Council (SER). The aim was to ensure an impartial, comprehensive approach to oversight, free from political bias.

“My intention then, my intention now, was to remove all political bias by having everyone at the table so that we could reach calm, collective conclusions and move this country forward — especially with the ongoing energy crisis,” Doran said.

He further emphasized the importance of transparency and historical accuracy in parliamentary reporting. Doran requested that the report on the proposed ad hoc committee reflect both the petition submitted by MP Omar Ottley of the United People’s party in November 2025 and his earlier letter proposing national oversight. “This is important for transparency and to ensure everyone has a clear picture of what Parliament has been doing and why,” he said.

Persistent public concerns

The proposed ad hoc committee stems from years of complaints and public dissatisfaction with NV GEBE, particularly regarding electricity and water services. Doran emphasized that citizens have endured frequent service disruptions, unclear bills, and a lack of responsiveness from the utility company.

He noted that while Parliament has engaged with NV GEBE through questions, motions, and public meetings, these efforts have often failed to yield meaningful improvements. The petition from MP Otley, submitted on behalf of the public in November 2025, demanded immediate relief from the utility’s failures and was accompanied by multiple signatures.

“This petition is a reflection of what people are actually living through,” Doran said. “It is not abstract; it is real lives being affected every day.”

Skepticism toward the ad hoc committee

While acknowledging the value of parliamentary oversight, Doran expressed concern that another committee might simply replicate previous efforts without adding substance. “I hope this is not just another committee that falls in line with previous ad hoc committees, like those on the new Parliament building or constitutional affairs, which never really moved the needle,” he said.

He also questioned whether the proposed committee would gain access to all necessary documentation, including non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), to carry out meaningful oversight. “Will this be a super committee that the government must comply with, or will we just be going in circles with no results?” Doran asked, calling for clear distinctions between existing oversight mechanisms and the new committee’s mandate.

Chair of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams adjourned the public session following Doran’s speech, noting that the discussion on the ad hoc committee would continue later in the week. “The agenda point is to establish an ad hoc committee of Parliament regarding matters related to NV GEBE, water, and electricity supply on St. Maarten,” she said. “We hope to continue this discussion before the end of the week.”

