St. Maarten to launch Tourism Authority on March 1, 2026, ending decades of debate 

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Grisha Heyliger‑Marten has announced the official establishment of the St. Maarten Tourism Authority, set to take effect on March 1, 2026. The move marks the culmination of more than two decades of discussions, stalled reforms, and incremental efforts to modernize the island’s tourism governance.

Speaking at Wednesday’s Council of Ministers’ press briefing, the minister said the authority will play a central role in aligning marketing, policy coordination, and industry development with St. Maarten’s long-term economic strategy. The initiative reflects longstanding calls from government officials and private-sector stakeholders for a more structured, accountable approach to managing one of the island’s most important economic sectors.

“This is not something that happened overnight,” Heyliger‑Marten said. “Tourism governance has evolved through years of discussion, reports, and reform efforts. Today we move from planning to execution.”

Two decades of debate

Efforts to transform tourism governance in St. Maarten date back more than 20 years. Since the early 2000s, successive administrations and industry partners have debated replacing or restructuring the traditional Tourism Bureau model with a more autonomous authority focused on strategic planning, destination marketing, and measurable performance outcomes.

Over the years, multiple studies and consultations highlighted concerns about fragmented responsibilities, limited coordination in marketing, and the need for stronger collaboration between government and industry partners. Following St. Maarten’s constitutional change in 2010, discussions intensified over the creation of an independent authority with professional management structures, clear mandates, and accountability mechanisms.

In the mid-2010s, the debate gained renewed urgency as regional competition increased and Hurricane Irma struck in 2017, devastating infrastructure and exposing weaknesses in tourism governance. The COVID‑19 pandemic further underscored the need for a resilient and agile institutional framework capable of responding to crises while sustaining long-term growth.

Former tourism ministers repeatedly emphasized the need for a centralized entity. One noted during earlier parliamentary debates that tourism governance needed to evolve “from a department-driven model to a strategic authority capable of responding quickly to global market changes,” while another stressed that the island’s heavy reliance on tourism required “a structure that combines marketing, policy, and stakeholder collaboration under one umbrella.”

Despite broad consensus on the concept, repeated attempts were delayed by shifting political priorities, budgetary constraints, and legislative hurdles. Previous administrations implemented incremental reforms, such as expanding partnerships and professionalizing marketing operations, but a fully institutionalized authority had yet to materialize.

A strategic framework

The newly established authority will serve as both a strategic coordinator and a marketing driver, ensuring promotional campaigns, tourism policies, and industry standards advance in a structured, transparent manner. Heyliger‑Marten said it will focus on maintaining St. Maarten’s competitiveness as a leading Caribbean destination while strengthening coordination across the sector.

Key priorities include enhancing destination branding, building partnerships with airlines and cruise operators, diversifying visitor markets, and improving performance monitoring. Clear indicators, such as visitor arrivals, stay-over numbers, and marketing effectiveness, will guide resource allocation and strategic decisions.

Stakeholder collaboration

Heyliger‑Marten emphasized that the authority’s creation reflects a broader need for governance reform and closer cooperation with public and private stakeholders. Industry feedback will continue to shape policies related to product development, cultural promotion, and visitor experience.

“Tourism remains a cornerstone of St. Maarten’s economy,” the minister said. “Modernizing governance is essential to sustaining growth and ensuring that economic benefits extend across our wider community.”

Heyliger‑Marten described the establishment of the authority as a structural step toward turning long-standing proposals into reality. The decision was finalized and signed off at the close of the Strategic Economic Stakeholder Consultation Workshop held February 2–6, 2026, signaling a commitment to follow-through.

The authority will be established as an independent legal entity (ZBO) and will be effective March 1, 2026. She indicated that the body will oversee implementation of strategic initiatives, coordinate marketing campaigns, and monitor the sector’s performance, ensuring that long-term tourism strategies are executed consistently.

The minister also announced that St. Maarten will update its Tourism Master Plan for the first time since 2005. The plan will guide policy, planning, and industry development over the next decade, incorporating stakeholder input and addressing contemporary challenges such as sustainability, infrastructure, and visitor experience.

“This update is about creating a forward-looking framework that supports a more sustainable, higher-performing tourism economy,” Heyliger‑Marten said. “The authority will not operate in isolation; it will work closely with other ministries and partners to ensure tourism growth delivers real benefits to the island.”

