Youth drumband hosting fundraiser to represent St. Maarten in Aruba  

Urmain Dormoy aka Youmay (left) and members of Generation New Status St. Maarten with the happy winner of a flatscreen television (center)

The talented members of youth drumband Generation New Status STM have set their sights on traveling to Aruba to showcase their skills at Aruba Day celebrations next month. On Saturday, the group hosted a raffle at the parking area of the Cultural Department in Philipsburg as part of ongoing efforts to raise funds for the trip.

Coach Urmain ‘Youmay’ Dormoy explained that the initiative was organized after the group received an invitation to perform in Aruba.

“We’re being invited to Aruba for Aruba Day, so of course we need to raise funds,” Dormoy said. “It’s all about raising the money to go to Aruba, so we decided to try a raffle and see how much we could generate.”

The blessed lady who won a portable audio system posed for a picture with coach Youmay (left) and drumband members.

Dormoy noted that while some prizes were donated, the group also had to purchase items themselves in order to make the fundraiser attractive. Although the raffle generated some income, he acknowledged that the proceeds are not yet enough to fully cover travel and accommodation expenses.

“The prices are high,” he said, referring to airfare and lodging costs for the four- to five-day trip. “It’s expensive per person.”

Approximately 14 young drummers are hoping to make the trip, though Dormoy said that number could change depending on financial support. Each member was given raffle books to sell as part of the fundraising effort.

“Each drummer had to cover two books,” Dormoy explained. “One book was US $500, so two books would be $1,000. They have to work for it.”

A dedicated fan and supporter of Generation New Status STM draws a ticket.

The raffle featured five major prizes valued at approximately $3,100 in total, including a 70-inch television, a large freezer, a smaller freezer, a refrigerator, and a sound system. Winners did not need to be present to claim their prizes, as organizers contacted them directly after the draw.

Beyond fundraising, Dormoy emphasized the cultural and educational value of the trip. “Aruba has drum bands too, but we have a different style,” he said. “I would really like the children to experience Aruba and see how they appreciate us, and also to see what other drum bands are doing.”

The group is collaborating with a school organization for the trip and continues to seek support from the public and the business community. The planned departure date is March 17.

Participants enjoying the fun raffle event.

The fundraiser included the sale of drinks, homemade cakes, and soup.



Dormoy expressed gratitude to those who have already supported the initiative. “We would like to thank everyone who has taken part in purchasing tickets and those who have volunteered in so many other ways. Congratulations to all the blessed winners,” he said.

The coach remains hopeful that with continued community support, the young musicians will be able to proudly represent St. Maarten in Aruba.

