Minister Brug provides clarity on new hospital construction project

In light of recent public statements and the public concern that has followed, I wish to provide clarity regarding the construction of the new building of the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

I fully understand the concerns raised by Members of Parliament and by the community. The construction of our new hospital is one of the most significant national infrastructure projects currently underway, and transparency and accountability remain essential.

Since the beginning of 2026, I have been in close and continuous contact with the management and Supervisory Board of SMMC, as well as with Social & Health Insurances SZV. Several meetings have been held since January as part of my broader Health-in-All-Policies approach for 2025 and beyond, through which I am placing increased focus on healthcare governance, financial sustainability, and system strengthening.

Just a few weeks ago, I personally conducted a site visit and tour of the new hospital building. During these engagements, discussions have covered not only construction progress, but also the known delays, financial considerations involving the contractor, the global rise in construction costs, operational sustainability, staffing matters, referrals abroad, and the overall financial position of SMMC.

Based on the information provided by SMMC management, construction works have not stopped. From the Ministry’s labor perspective, this is further supported by the continued submission and processing of labor permit requests connected to the project.

Large infrastructure projects of this magnitude naturally encounter challenges. What is important is that these challenges are being addressed through structured dialogue and responsible oversight. I remain actively engaged in ensuring that all parties continue working toward viable and sustainable solutions.

Nonetheless, I want to assure the public that I am closely monitoring developments and exercising my responsibility with diligence and care. My priority remains clear: to safeguard public funds, protect Government’s interests, and ensure that Sint Maarten ultimately benefits from a modern and sustainable healthcare facility.

The public will continue to be informed through official channels as appropriate.

