Saint-Martin launches 8th term of Territorial Youth Council for 2026–2028  

Members of the 7th-term Council posed for a group photo with President Klohé Francillette (center), surrounded by vice presidents and councilors. Also pictured are two elected officials committed to youth development: Dominique Louisy (right), Third Vice-President of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, and Martine Beldor (left), Vice-President of the Youth Commission. The council is now preparing for the transition to the new mandate.

MARIGOT–The Collectivité de Saint-Martin has announced the launch of the eighth term of the Conseil Territorial des Jeunes de Saint‑Martin (CTJsm) for the 2026–2028 period. The official installation of the new youth council will take place on April 10, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in the deliberation hall of the Collectivity building in Marigot.

Created in 2008 as a participatory democracy initiative, the youth council allows young people between the ages of 14 and 25 to take part in public life. The CTJsm serves as a platform for youth to develop and implement projects of public interest while representing the concerns and perspectives of young residents of Saint-Martin.

A key change for the new term is the introduction of a revised recruitment process based on merit. The change was proposed and approved by the youth council members themselves during a plenary meeting on July 9, 2025, reflecting their desire to strengthen commitment and representation within the body.

Candidates must now complete a structured integration process that includes submitting a voluntary application, attending a mandatory information session explaining the rights and responsibilities of youth representatives, and participating in a motivation interview before a selection panel composed of Youth Department officials and elected representatives.

The council’s mission includes developing community projects, representing the voice of youth during official ceremonies and discussions with territorial leaders, and learning about civic engagement, public institutions, and collaborative decision-making.

The youth council consists of 30 members, including 23 full members with voting rights and seven alternates. It is overseen by the Collectivity’s Youth Department, headquartered on Rue de la Liberté in Marigot, and coordinated by Jean-Marc Gervais.

To ensure balanced representation across the island’s schools and youth groups, the 23 voting seats are distributed among students and young professionals from several institutions, including Lycée Robert Weinum, Lycée Professionnel Daniella Jeffry, Lycée Privé Victor Hugo, Collège Mont des Accords, Collège Roche Gravée de Moho, and Collège Soualiga, as well as young professionals and students.

The 2026 schedule begins with a call for applications that runs through March 12, followed by selection workshops and interviews later in March. The official installation and election of the council’s president will take place on April 10. A weekend integration and cohesion retreat will follow, along with a series of thematic workshops between April and July focusing on protocol, institutions, project methodology, and leadership.

During the new term, the youth council will continue several flagship initiatives, including activities related to the commemoration of the Treaty of Concordia, which promotes cooperation with the Sint‑Maarten Youth Parliament. Other initiatives include the “One Toy, One Smile” project, which distributes gifts to hospitalized children during the Christmas season, and the “Dej’First” program that provides breakfast kits to students during exam periods.

