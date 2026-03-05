FBI and GIGN arrest suspect in $46 million cryptocurrency theft on St. Martin 

Advertisement

22-year-old John Daghita, aka “Lick,” arrested on St. Martin

MARIGOT–A suspect wanted in connection with the theft of approximately US $46 million in cryptocurrency was arrested in a private residence on St. Martin during a joint overnight operation involving French and United States law enforcement authorities.

The arrest was carried out by the elite Groupe d’Intervention de la Gendarmerie Nationale (GIGN), based in Guadeloupe, together with the Section de Recherches of the Gendarmerie in Saint-Martin and agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Authorities identified the suspect as John Daghita, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen from Virginia who is considered a primary target in an investigation into the alleged theft of tens of millions of dollars in digital assets.

According to investigators, Daghita is suspected of stealing approximately $46 million in cryptocurrency from digital wallets associated with the United States Marshals Service, the federal agency responsible for managing assets seized in criminal investigations.

The arrest took place overnight during a coordinated law enforcement operation on the island. French authorities confirmed that the suspect was located and apprehended inside a private residence.

Investigators believe the case is linked to access to systems used to manage government-controlled cryptocurrency. Daghita is reported to have worked as a contractor connected to systems handling seized digital assets for the U.S. government.

Authorities say he allegedly used the online alias “Lick” in cryptocurrency circles.

The investigation reportedly began earlier this year after suspicious transactions were detected from cryptocurrency wallets under U.S. government control. Blockchain investigator ZachXBT, known for tracing illicit crypto transfers, is reported to have flagged unusual movements of funds linked to government-held wallets in January 2026.

Investigators then began tracing the transactions across the blockchain, eventually identifying a suspect and tracking activity tied to tens of millions of dollars in digital assets.

Daghita is believed to be the son of Dean Daghita, president of Command Services & Support (CMDSS), a Virginia-based information technology company. The firm has held contracts with the U.S. government, including work connected to the management of seized digital assets for the U.S. Marshals Service.

Investigators are examining whether insider access to systems connected to these government contracts may have played a role in the alleged theft.

The case has drawn significant attention because U.S. government agencies increasingly hold large amounts of cryptocurrency seized during criminal investigations, sometimes valued in the billions of dollars. The U.S. Marshals Service is responsible for securing, managing and eventually auctioning those digital assets.

Authorities have not yet released full details about the charges Daghita may face.

During the arrest on St. Martin, investigators reportedly seized cash, USB drives and other digital storage devices believed to contain potential evidence, including cryptocurrency wallets or related data.

French and U.S. authorities have not yet confirmed whether extradition proceedings to the United States have begun, but such cases typically involve formal requests through judicial channels.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to trace the missing funds and determine whether additional individuals may have been involved.

###

ADVERTISEMENT