Concordia garbage fire prompts public safety reminder 

An Electricité de France (EDF) substation is located adjacent to the community garbage drop-off that caught fire on Wednesday, but fortunately it sustained no damage.

CONCORDIA–A small fire broke out near the Fresh Food Market at the intersection of Rue de Concordia and Rue Antoine Lake on Wednesday, initially raising concerns among residents. Authorities confirmed that the blaze involved a pile of garbage and did not threaten nearby homes or businesses.

Residents in the area acted quickly, attempting to put out the fire before emergency crews arrived. Their efforts helped prevent the fire from spreading until fire response teams reached the scene.

The Shift Leader of the Fire Department stated that the cause of the fire is still unknown and will require further investigation.

Police Municipal officers, including Officer Daniel and Officer Glasgow, emphasized that while the damage was mostly material, the incident highlights the need for caution. “It would be sensible for our citizens to be very careful about what they put in the garbage disposal,” Officer Daniel said. “We have to be mindful because people live around here. Safety must come first.”

When authorities arrived, they found a barricade already in place. Officers reinforced it to secure the area and ensure the safety of fire crews. They also stressed the importance of distinguishing between general waste and recyclable materials. “This area has always been reserved for boxes, so we have to make the distinction between garbage and boxes,” Officer Daniel added.

From left to right: Shift Leader of the Fire Department, Police Municipal Officer Daniel, Police Municipal Officer Glasgow.”Picture

The fire serves as a reminder for residents to dispose of waste responsibly. “Even though this fire caused only minor material damage, safety is paramount given the location,” Officer Daniel said.

Authorities urge the community to report suspicious activity, follow safety guidelines, and remain vigilant to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Next to the garbage collection point, an Electricité de France (EDF) substation is located, and officials noted that the fire posed a serious risk due to the presence of electrical equipment. Had the blaze spread, it could have caused significant damage, potentially leading to power outages or even an electrical fire. Luckily, the substation sustained no damage, and EDF personnel inspected the site to confirm that the area is safe.

###

