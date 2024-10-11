Big Companies Benefit, While the “Small Man” Gets Squeezed: MP Darryl York Questions Government’s Fiscal Priorities

Confused by this administration’s hypocrisy, given that some coalition members had previously opposed developments and tax breaks for large corporations. Yet, this significant tax relief was granted just before elections, while vital sectors like education, public safety, and utilities face austerity.

“What about tax holidays for our start-up-, small business owners, especially in their first two years? At a time when GEBE customers are crying out for relief, police officers are still waiting to be paid, and our schools need urgent upgrading, this decision is a slap in the face to the ‘small man’ who is being squeezed,” stated MP York. He called for a more just and balanced budget approach, one that prioritizes the needs of the people over corporate interests.