Hurricane Milton’s Fury Underscores Importance of Preparedness, Says St. Maarten’s Disaster Management Office

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) in Sint Maarten has issued a renewed call for vigilance and preparedness following the devastating impact of Hurricane Milton in Florida. Clive Richardson, St. Maarten’s Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator, emphasized the critical importance of early preparation, highlighting the storm’s rapid intensification as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of hurricanes.

Hurricane Milton transformed from a Category 1 to a Category 5 storm in just nine hours, one of the most explosive intensifications ever recorded. Experts have attributed this to record-high ocean temperatures, which fueled the hurricane’s rapid growth. Although Milton weakened to a Category 3 storm before striking Florida, it left behind significant destruction, with severe flooding, power outages, and structural damage affecting millions of residents across Central Florida, including Orlando, Tampa, and Fort Myers.

Richardson extended condolences to Floridians affected by the hurricane, stressing that Milton serves as a timely warning for St. Maarten residents. “Being prepared is key,” he said, reminding the public of the need to maintain a disaster supply kit containing at least seven days’ worth of essentials. “Milton showed us how quickly things can change. Always be prepared,” he urged.

As the peak of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season continues, the ODM is urging everyone to monitor updates from the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) via its official website and social media. Residents are also encouraged to double-check their disaster preparedness kits and familiarize themselves with available resources, including the Government’s “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide” and “Hurricane Tracking Chart,” available at sintmaartengov.org.

Richardson also reminded the community to listen to official government broadcasts on SXMGOV 107.9FM and follow the SXMGOV Facebook page for updates from government officials during the hurricane season, which runs through November 30.

For those new to the island, the ODM offers comprehensive guides on hurricane preparedness, helping ensure everyone has access to critical information on how to protect their families, homes, and businesses. The remaining storm names for this season include Nadine, Oscar, and Tony, signaling that the potential for more severe weather remains.

As Richardson noted, “It only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Remain vigilant and prepared.”

For continuous updates, follow MDS at meteosxm.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/sxmweather/.

