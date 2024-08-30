NA remains largest party after final count

Share This





















~ National Alliance remains largest party in St. Maarten after final recount ~ only minor changes to MPs vote tally ~

PHILIPSBURG — While some Members of Parliament-elect from the August 19 snap elections gained votes following the Central Voting Bureau recount, which ended late Wednesday night, the seat allocations remain unchanged and the official seat count is the same. The final vote count for the members of parliament after this week’s recount shows the following:

Luc Mercelina (URSM) gaining two more votes from preliminary count with his final tally at 1317 Ludmilla de Weever (PFP) remains at 690 votes Omar Ottley (UP) increasing from 666 to 669 votes Grisha Heyliger-Marten (DP) receives three more votes; final count now 480 Lyndon Lewis (NOW) loses a vote, now at 446 Franklin Meyers (SAM) increasing from 416 to 417 votes Sarah Wescot-Williams (DP) losing four votes; now stands at 386 Egbert Doran (NA) losing a vote; final count 360 Melissa Gumbs (PFP) gaining two more votes; final count 348 Viren Kotai (DP) losing a vote from 339 to 338 Darryl York (NA) had 312 from preliminary count; now has 311 Ardwell Irion (NA) remains unchanged at 305 votes Francisco Lacroes (UP) remains at 236 votes Richneil Brug (URSM) increased his vote count from 227 to 230 Sjamira Roseburg (URSM) remains at 208 votes

Overall, the National Alliance remains the largest party in St. Maarten after the recount, despite losing two votes to bring the total to 2262 votes; URSM had the second highest vote count, despite losing six votes (2224), the DP overall gained two more votes (2071), the UP gained five more votes (2043), the PFP gained four more votes (1946), the SAM gained four more votes (1250), NOW party lost two votes (1243) while the vote count of ECE and OMC parties remained the same at 136 and 521 respectively.

The final results also show voter turnout was 13,886 from the 22,750 eligible voters. Of that number 13,696 votes were valid and 190 were invalid.

