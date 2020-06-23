What was the objective of the union’s protest march?

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — The protest action organized by the Chamber of Labor Unions has raised some eyebrows, in particular those of political commentator Edwin James. With a big banner reading ‘Enough is enough’ spearheading the crowd, unionists marched through Philipsburg demanding that the government drops the salary cuts that are a condition to receiving the second tranche of liquidity support.

James openly wonders about the objective of the protest march. He ridicules the notion that the protest is against “racial discrimination and respect for human rights:” Racial discrimination against what? Color of skin? Difference of religion? Sex orientation? Language? Race? Job opportunities, salaries, and social services?”

Considering the theory of Drs. Raymond Jessurun, James, wrote, “Holland pays its citizens more in benefits than their partners in the Dutch Kingdom and this is discriminatory. Yes, it is and for good reason: because what you put into the social saving plan is what you will get in return at a later date.”

James notes that the average worker in the Netherlands is subjected to 33 percent in taxes. “Wow, what a hell of a sacrifice. Try to do this on St. Maarten and you will get the chamber of labor unions this time justifiably protesting against such a hostile measure.”

James claims that the unions failed to protect the workers at the Mullet Bay Resort back in the day “while they were comfortably and conveniently in bed with Mr. 10 percent.” He considers the protest march as an event “that is similar to a calculated crony crusade, spearheaded by UD and UP to topple the government.”

We are capable to stand on our own feet, James continues. “But we must first protect the hard-earned funds of our government-owned companies, rather than fleece and funnel it into our personal accounts and then turn around and beg the whole wide world for financial assistance.”

James notes the absence of political activists in the protest march and he also missed placards protesting “pitiful pensions,” “starvation minimum salaries,” “6-month labor contracts” and calling for “adequate social services for the elderly and the disabled.”

To sum it up: James notes that the purpose of the protest march needs clarification.

The Committee of Civil Servants Unions would like to inform all Civil Servants and the general public that contrary to the letter sent out yesterday/this morning by the Minister of Finance (without a date) regarding payment and agreement on the vacation allowance, that: NO AGREEMENT has been reached on the matter. On the contrary, an additional 2% which equals a freeze in indexation (2019 indexation) has been added to the initial proposal of the Minister of Finance of 12.5% sent on May 28, 2020.

Press release Committee of Civil Servants Unions (CCSU)

