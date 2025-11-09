St. Maarten Men’s Physique Athlete Calvin Mardembrough Jr. Closes Out the Year With Silver Medal Finish at Caribbean Grand Prix

St. Maarten’s own Calvin Mardembrough jr ended his 2025 competitive season on a high note, securing a 2nd place silver medal in the Masters 35+ Men’s Physique Division at the Caribbean Grand Prix held on Saturday, November 8, in Nassau, Bahamas. Mardembrough also earned a 5th place finish in the highly competitive Open Class B, further solidifying his presence among the region’s top athletes.

Reflecting on the accomplishment, Mardembrough expressed deep gratitude for the outcome of a year defined by commitment and consistency.

“I feel blessed and content with my achievements in 2025. I spent 197 days in uninterrupted prepping,” he shared. “While this competition wasn’t originally on my list for the year, I’m happy I took this opportunity. I gained valuable experience and had the chance to interact with the show organizer, judges and many other talented competitors.”

When asked about what comes next, Mardembrough shared that he will be taking a well-deserved recovery period before ramping up for the upcoming season.

“I’m looking forward to two months of rest and eating normally again,” he said. “After that, I’ll dive directly into my 2026 prep. My conditioning is strong, but size played a major factor this particular show, so the focus will be on adding a bit more size.”

With another successful season behind him, Calvin Mardembrough Jr. continues to represent St. Maarten with discipline, professionalism, and pride on the international bodybuilding stage.

