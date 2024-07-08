Governor’s symposium addresses Trans-Atlantic slave trade

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Governor Ajamu Baly hosted the eleventh Governor’s Symposium on June 28 at the auditorium of the American University of the Caribbean in Cupecoy. The subject of the symposium was the Trans-Atlantic slave trade.

Five speakers addressed the issue: David Comissiong, Dr. Nilda Arduin, Dr. Napolina Richardson, Amaris Richardson and Raimie Richardson.

Veteran attorney Comissiong is currently ambassador to the Caribbean community (Caricom) and to the Association of Caribbean States for Barbados. Dr. Nilda Arduin was St. Maarten’s first Ombudsman. Dr. Napolina Richardson is a historian, librarian, author and theologian. Amaris Richardson is the manager of the St. Maarten National Heritage Foundation and Museum. Raimie Richardson is a heritage inspector with the public entity of Statia.

After the speakers have finished, Makhicia Brooks moderated a panel discussion that aims to explore “the deep intricacies of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade, its long-term impact and ways forward.”

The symposium was by invitation only and it began promptly at 8.30 a.m.

Citizens could follow the symposium via a live stream on the governor’s Facebook-page and on Youtube, using the following links: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Governor-of-Sint-Maarten/570166756411901 or https://youtube.com/@thegovernorofsintmaarten8632.